Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomePromotionsDuplex penthouse at Palm Jumeirah: ready to move in! At the best location
25.04.2025
Promotion period from 25.04.2025 to 31.07.2025

Duplex penthouse at Palm Jumeirah: ready to move in! At the best location

Duplex penthouse at Palm Jumeirah: ready to move in! At the best location
Rare offering in the secondary market: a duplex penthouse in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. Completed residential complex, which is Ideal both for living here and now as well as for flipping strategy.


Key Features:

  • Two-level penthouse
  • 4 bedrooms
  • Maid's room
  • 486.5 sqm.
  • 3 parking spaces
  • Park view
  • Access to the best beach Palm Jumeirah with azure water in just 2 min
  • Convenient entry and exit for cars
  • Large park with jogging and walking paths, sports and children's playgrounds
  • Cafes and restaurants in walking distance
  • No traffic jams
  • Supermarkets and Nakhill Mall - 5 min away
  • Children's development centers, schools and Dubai's best universities are 5-7 min away


Price: $2,99 mln (negotiable)


For those who are interested, but still in doubt, we remind you: the cost of objects in this neighborhood is growing every month! Find out more details from our VIP-project manager Irina on Whatsapp 📞


Next
CatalogMap