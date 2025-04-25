25.04.2025
Promotion period from 25.04.2025 to 31.07.2025
Duplex penthouse at Palm Jumeirah: ready to move in! At the best location
Rare offering in the secondary market: a duplex penthouse in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. Completed residential complex, which is Ideal both for living here and now as well as for flipping strategy.
Key Features:
- Two-level penthouse
- 4 bedrooms
- Maid's room
- 486.5 sqm.
- 3 parking spaces
- Park view
- Access to the best beach Palm Jumeirah with azure water in just 2 min
- Convenient entry and exit for cars
- Large park with jogging and walking paths, sports and children's playgrounds
- Cafes and restaurants in walking distance
- No traffic jams
- Supermarkets and Nakhill Mall - 5 min away
- Children's development centers, schools and Dubai's best universities are 5-7 min away
Price: $2,99 mln (negotiable)
For those who are interested, but still in doubt, we remind you: the cost of objects in this neighborhood is growing every month! Find out more details from our VIP-project manager Irina on Whatsapp 📞