Duplex penthouse at Palm Jumeirah: ready to move in! At the best location

Rare offering in the secondary market: a duplex penthouse in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. Completed residential complex, which is Ideal both for living here and now as well as for flipping strategy.





Key Features:

Two-level penthouse

4 bedrooms

Maid's room

486.5 sqm.

3 parking spaces

Park view

Access to the best beach Palm Jumeirah with azure water in just 2 min

Convenient entry and exit for cars

Large park with jogging and walking paths, sports and children's playgrounds

Cafes and restaurants in walking distance

No traffic jams

Supermarkets and Nakhill Mall - 5 min away

Children's development centers, schools and Dubai's best universities are 5-7 min away





Price: $2,99 mln (negotiable)





