Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogNewsCustomized furnishing service for apartments in Dubai
Date: 11.08.2023

Customized furnishing service for apartments in Dubai

Customized furnishing service for apartments in Dubai

"Turn your new home

into a cozy home" turnkey service for your clients. What is included?


- Measurements;

- Design project according to your wishes and budget;

-Agreement of everything with the MC, connection of gas, water, electricity and internet;

- Receiving deliveries, control of assembly and connection of communications;

- Cleaning and preparation of the apartment for occupancy;

- Filling the house with necessary and stylish accessories


Offer your clients and get your percentage % of the estimate!

Similar content

More
  1. Seasons in the Dubai real estate market
    15.12.2025

    Seasons in the Dubai real estate market

    Strategic guide for beginning (and not-so-beginning!) real estate agents

  2. 5 hidden challenges of moving to Dubai
    12.12.2025

    5 hidden challenges of moving to Dubai

    Real estate agents don't talk about this, but we will — so that your clients are prepared for reality and not disappointed

  3. 5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah
    30.11.2025

    5 major misconceptions about buying property on Palm Jumeirah

    Truth vs Myths

Item 1 of 9
Catalog