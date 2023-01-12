UAE
12.01.2023 9:00

New units for sale in Nobles Tower

New units for sale in Nobles Tower! Modern tower in prestigious Business Bay with stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the city center!


The 53-story building includes 549 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces and finishing. Residential complex has a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a gym, a walking track, a garden, a playground and a parking.


The starting price is 958 600 AED (261 200 USD). Payment plan:

  •  20% booking amount;
  •  40% on construction;
  •  20% handover Q3 2023;
  •  20% after handover. 



Nobles Tower
Nobles Tower
Completion dateQ2 2024
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 77 m² to 156 m²
Down payment5%
from 2 487 000 AED