Completion dateQ2 2024
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 77 m² to 156 m²
Down payment5%
New units for sale in Nobles Tower! Modern tower in prestigious Business Bay with stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the city center!
The 53-story building includes 549 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces and finishing. Residential complex has a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a gym, a walking track, a garden, a playground and a parking.
The starting price is 958 600 AED (261 200 USD). Payment plan: