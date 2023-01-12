New units for sale in Nobles Tower! Modern tower in prestigious Business Bay with stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the city center!





The 53-story building includes 549 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces and finishing. Residential complex has a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a gym, a walking track, a garden, a playground and a parking.





The starting price is 958 600 AED (261 200 USD). Payment plan:

20% booking amount;

40% on construction;

20% handover Q3 2023;

20% after handover.







