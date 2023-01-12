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HomeBlogNewsNew units for sale in Nobles Tower
Date: 12.01.2023

New units for sale in Nobles Tower

New units for sale in Nobles Tower

New units for sale in Nobles Tower! Modern tower in prestigious Business Bay with stunning views of the Dubai Canal and the city center!


The 53-story building includes 549 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, ergonomic spaces and finishing. Residential complex has a wide range of amenities: swimming pools, a gym, a walking track, a garden, a playground and a parking.


The starting price is 958 600 AED (261 200 USD). Payment plan:

  •  20% booking amount;
  •  40% on construction;
  •  20% handover Q3 2023;
  •  20% after handover. 



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