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HomeBlogNewsAbu Dhabi Breaks Sales Records
Date: 09.06.2023

Abu Dhabi Breaks Sales Records

Abu Dhabi Breaks Sales Records



The According to the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Q1 2023, buy-sell transactions reached a significant record of 2,027 transactions - a 46.6% increase compared to Q1 last year (with 1,383 transactions)


The total value of purchase and sale transactions equaled AED 11.602 billion. Last year this result was 3.633 billion AED


The market value of buy-sell transactions achieved a remarkable annual growth rate of 219.4% compared to Q4 2022, which was 77%.


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