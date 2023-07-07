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Date: 07.07.2023

Sharjah — about the emirate

Sharjah — about the emirate

Sharjah is the 3rd largest and most famous emirate in the UAE. 


This emirate is suitable for those who want to have a great beach and cultural vacation, as Sharjah is famous for its beaches. Despite the developed infrastructure, it is quiet and peaceful, which is why this place is great for families.


Sharjah is home to over 100 schools, including both language and general education. In addition, Sharjah is also famous for its many private educational institutions, as well as 3 universities, with 30 programs of study.


Shopping in this emirate is no worse than in the financial center of the UAE (we mean Dubai) - there are five major shopping malls and three markets that boast a wide range of products and services!


Sharjah is bordered by all the Emirates, with Dubai being the closest, being just 40km away. Sharjah's proximity to the most famous and fun Emirate makes it the perfect choice for tourists and expats. Life in Sharjah is more economical than in Dubai, and many people choose it for that reason. Travel time from Sharjah to Dubai is a mere 27 minutes. Living in Sharjah and working in Dubai is an ideal and convenient format.


Many interesting sights are within walking distance and the public beaches on the Persian Gulf can be visited without using a cab or bus. From the center of the Emirate to the coastline of the Persian Gulf, where Al Khan beach is located, you can walk no more than 30 minutes, to get faster, you can call a cab, which in contrast to Dubai is much cheaper. 


In this emirate, the Housebook platform offers for your customers a residential complex called Maryam Island, prices for apartments in this complex start from AED 776,888 ($211,512).

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