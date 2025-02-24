Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesYas Riva Residences

Yas Riva Residences

YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 47 m² to 187 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 367 597 $from 6 558 $/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
5%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On signing SPA
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
47
367 597
7 821
1 bedroom
72
503 744
6 996
2 bedrooms
120
786 930
6 558
3 bedrooms
187
1 320 626
7 062
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A symphony of light and water on Yas Island. Yas Riva Residences is inspired by the principles of iconic contemporary architecture and embodies the concept of resort living. The design of the complex creates a refined atmosphere for those who appreciate a premium coastal lifestyle. Key Features — The interiors are designed in warm neutral tones with natural textures. The finishes include ceramics, porcelain tiles, engineered stone, and blackened metal elements. — Residents will have access to a gym overlooking the canal, a spa center, family and children's pools, a tennis court, padel and basketball courts, a library, a playground, a café, as well as running and cycling tracks. — Five-star developer services include concierge assistance, wellness programs with personal fitness trainers, 24/7 security, technical maintenance, and community event organization. Location Advantages The project is located on the first shoreline of the famous Yas Island. Beaches, entertainment venues, and parks are within walking distance. The route to Warner Bros. World takes 10 minutes. Yas Bay Waterfront, Formula Rossa, Ferrari World, Yas Waterland, Etihad Park, Yas Marina, Saadiyat Island, and Masdar Park are reachable within 20 minutes. The trip to Deerfields Mall, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, SEHA Hospital, the Corniche waterfront, and Al Qana takes 30 minutes. Mazyad Mall, Warsan Farms, Al Shati Beach, and Dubai can be reached in 40 minutes. Zayed International Airport is accessible within 16 minutes.

Location

On map
YN-07, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

District Yas Island

Abu Dhabi
Yas Island is a man-made island in the eastern part of Abu Dhabi. It has all the necessary infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for tourists, expats, investors, young couples with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea110 m
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More

News about project

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog