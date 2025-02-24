Description

A symphony of light and water on Yas Island. Yas Riva Residences is inspired by the principles of iconic contemporary architecture and embodies the concept of resort living. The design of the complex creates a refined atmosphere for those who appreciate a premium coastal lifestyle. Key Features — The interiors are designed in warm neutral tones with natural textures. The finishes include ceramics, porcelain tiles, engineered stone, and blackened metal elements. — Residents will have access to a gym overlooking the canal, a spa center, family and children's pools, a tennis court, padel and basketball courts, a library, a playground, a café, as well as running and cycling tracks. — Five-star developer services include concierge assistance, wellness programs with personal fitness trainers, 24/7 security, technical maintenance, and community event organization. Location Advantages The project is located on the first shoreline of the famous Yas Island. Beaches, entertainment venues, and parks are within walking distance. The route to Warner Bros. World takes 10 minutes. Yas Bay Waterfront, Formula Rossa, Ferrari World, Yas Waterland, Etihad Park, Yas Marina, Saadiyat Island, and Masdar Park are reachable within 20 minutes. The trip to Deerfields Mall, Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, SEHA Hospital, the Corniche waterfront, and Al Qana takes 30 minutes. Mazyad Mall, Warsan Farms, Al Shati Beach, and Dubai can be reached in 40 minutes. Zayed International Airport is accessible within 16 minutes.