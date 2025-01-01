Description

An oasis of luxury in the heart of the metropolis. Wellington Grand Villas consists of 22 villas in the prestigious MBR City area. Artificial lakes and premium amenities create the atmosphere of a secluded resort for the most discerning buyers. Key Features — Premium finishes using natural materials, built-in appliances from European brands Miele, sanitary ware by Kohler, HVAC systems by Daikin and KNX, and design solutions from Italian studios CB Corporate Brand and Febal Casa. — Spacious residences with 5 and 6 bedrooms, underground parking, offices, swimming pools, home cinemas, rooftop jacuzzis, and a «Smart Home» system. — The infrastructure includes a crystal lagoon with a sandy beach, a gym, a zen garden, jogging tracks, children’s playgrounds, barbecue areas, and sun terraces. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in MBR City with convenient access to the city's main highways. Travel time to Burj Khalifa, Global Village mall, and the City Walk pedestrian area is 15 minutes. The road to Burj Al Arab and the world-famous Palm Jumeirah takes 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 23 minutes away by transport.