Wellington Grand Villas

Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Wellington Developments
Total area
from 1132 m² to 1485 m²
Bedrooms
from 5 to 6
Start price
from 5 349 850 $from 4 421 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
5 bedrooms
1132 – 1210
5 349 850 – 5 785 461
4 421 – 5 109
6 bedrooms
1250 – 1485
6 775 668 – 8 200 141
5 419 – 5 521
Description

An oasis of luxury in the heart of the metropolis. Wellington Grand Villas consists of 22 villas in the prestigious MBR City area. Artificial lakes and premium amenities create the atmosphere of a secluded resort for the most discerning buyers. Key Features — Premium finishes using natural materials, built-in appliances from European brands Miele, sanitary ware by Kohler, HVAC systems by Daikin and KNX, and design solutions from Italian studios CB Corporate Brand and Febal Casa. — Spacious residences with 5 and 6 bedrooms, underground parking, offices, swimming pools, home cinemas, rooftop jacuzzis, and a «Smart Home» system. — The infrastructure includes a crystal lagoon with a sandy beach, a gym, a zen garden, jogging tracks, children’s playgrounds, barbecue areas, and sun terraces. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in MBR City with convenient access to the city's main highways. Travel time to Burj Khalifa, Global Village mall, and the City Walk pedestrian area is 15 minutes. The road to Burj Al Arab and the world-famous Palm Jumeirah takes 30–35 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 23 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
