HomeResidential complexesWaldorf Astoria Residences DIFC

Waldorf Astoria Residences DIFC

16, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Sotheby's
Total area
from 117 m² to 399 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 5 500 000 AEDfrom 46 616 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors30
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
117 – 399
5 500 000 – 35 000 000
46 616 – 87 614

Description

A symphony of elegance in the heart of the metropolis. Waldorf Astoria Residences DIFC is an exclusive collection of 28 residences in Dubai’s most prestigious financial district. The perfect choice for those who appreciate meticulous attention to detail: a design inspired by archival blueprints from 1931, hand-painted ceilings, access to five-star hotel services, and exclusive gastronomic events. Key features — Architectural heritage: Interiors with marble flooring, brass accents, and handcrafted furniture, inspired by the aesthetics of 1960s New York. — Luxury amenities: An indoor pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, a spa center, a cigar lounge featuring a curated selection of Cuban cigars, the Peacock Alley restaurant with a Michelin-starred chef’s menu, and an exclusive wine-tasting room. — Premium services: 24/7 security, personal fitness trainer and concierge services, parcel reception and storage, as well as event organization in private conference rooms. — Innovative technology: An intelligent climate control system, concealed lighting, and smart home panels accessible via a mobile app. Location advantages The complex is situated in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), just 400 meters from Dubai Opera and a 10-minute walk from Dubai Mall. This district seamlessly blends business vibrancy with a rich cultural scene: Alserkal Avenue art galleries, world-renowned restaurants, and Prada boutiques are all within walking distance. The Financial Centre metro station is just a 12-minute walk away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes.

Location

On map
16, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport110 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
