W Residences Dubai Harbour

The Harbour Masters Building, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 97 m² to 532 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 3 879 000 AEDfrom 39 879 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
97 – 117
3 879 000 – 5 574 000
39 879 – 47 580
2 bedrooms
140 – 201
6 842 000 – 8 977 000
44 571 – 48 549
3 bedrooms
207 – 314
10 634 000 – 14 443 000
45 873 – 51 261
4 bedrooms
376 – 388
18 267 000 – 19 034 000
48 478 – 49 015
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Three luxury residential towers on the Persian Gulf at Dubai Harbour. W Residences offers stylish design, modern amenities and premium service, in line with Marriott International's high quality standards. Sophisticated interiors, spacious and thoughtfully designed layouts will provide a relaxing and comfortable coastal living environment. Key features - All apartments are finished in neutral beige tones, built-in appliances and wardrobes, Smart Home system, panoramic windows. - For residents and guests of the complex provides 24-hour branded concierge service Whatever/Whenever® from W Hotels. - Residents have access to: fully equipped fitness room, unique 200-metre infinity pool, spa centre, children's playroom, co-working space, rooftop bar, cinema, private recording studio and others. Location advantages The project has a favourable location close to Sheikh Zayed Road. JBR Beach is 11 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah is 12 minutes away and Safa Park is 22 minutes away. The Butterfly Garden is 23 minutes away and the popular Burj Khalifa attraction is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 38 minutes away.

Location

On map
The Harbour Masters Building, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
Sea100 m
High school900 m
Shop700 m
Medical center550 m
Airport37 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
