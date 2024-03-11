Violet Townhouses in DAMAC Hills 2

Description

Country bliss at the centre of the famous Damac Hills 2 community. The Violet Townhouses collection of three-storey houses is designed to meet all the needs of residents. The complex will be an oasis of comfort and cosiness, taking them to a whole new level. Key Features — A design inspired by the delicacy of the woodland violet. Intense violet and amaranth hues combined with natural tones, natural wood and light-coloured stone. — Thoughtful spaces for recreation and relaxation: fishing lake, pet farm, outdoor cinema, playgrounds, Zen garden, gardening area, green maze, Malibu beach, wave pool and Lazy River attraction." — A special "Sports town" is planned for the complex. It offers endless possibilities for active pastime: running tracks, fields for tennis, cricket, volleyball, basketball and football, a paintball park and a surfing station. Community Infrastructure Damac Hills 2 is Dubai's popular golfing community with low-rise developments and an abundance of unique structures and lush gardens. Residents have three 'cities' to explore - sports, water and the so-called downtown - which are filled with world-class entertainment. Within a 10-20 minute range are Trump International Golf Club, Akoya Drive and Akoya Park, Fairgreen International School, Ranches Primary School, Mira Town Centre and Town Square Community Centre malls and American Hospital Mira Clinic. Location Advantages Due to its strategic location and access to four major highways, it takes approximately 35 minutes to reach the centre of Dubai. Miracle Gardens, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Sports City are all within a 25-30 minute drive. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.