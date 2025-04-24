Velor by Ginco Properties

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubai's Downtown district. The sleek facade of the Velor building and its thoughtful geometry blend harmoniously into the surrounding urban landscape. Stylish interiors set the tone for elegance, which is evident in every detail of the residential building. This is not just a residence — it is a symbol of conscious choice and impeccable taste. Key features - Apartments with high-quality finishes, open floor plans, state-of-the-art appliances, hidden storage systems, and panoramic windows offering stunning views of the city. - Complex offers a wide range of amenities: fully equipped gym, yoga space, mini golf course, playground, rooftop infinity pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, signature restaurant, and more. - Special service package has been developed for residents, which includes the services of a chef, professional parking, 24-hour support for any issues, laundry, and dry cleaning. Location advantages The project is located between two roads — Marasi Drive and Dubai Fountain Street. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera. The journey to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.