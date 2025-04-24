Catalog
Velor by Ginco Properties

Velor by Ginco Properties

Empire Heights, Empire Heights Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Ginco Properties L.L.C
Total area
from 278 m² to 559 m²
Bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Start price
from 8 250 000 AED from 29 603 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
278
8 250 000 – 8 550 000
29 603 – 30 678
5 bedrooms
559
17 955 000 – 20 643 000
32 116 – 36 924
Project brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex in the heart of Dubai's Downtown district. The sleek facade of the Velor building and its thoughtful geometry blend harmoniously into the surrounding urban landscape. Stylish interiors set the tone for elegance, which is evident in every detail of the residential building. This is not just a residence — it is a symbol of conscious choice and impeccable taste. Key features - Apartments with high-quality finishes, open floor plans, state-of-the-art appliances, hidden storage systems, and panoramic windows offering stunning views of the city. - Complex offers a wide range of amenities: fully equipped gym, yoga space, mini golf course, playground, rooftop infinity pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, signature restaurant, and more. - Special service package has been developed for residents, which includes the services of a chef, professional parking, 24-hour support for any issues, laundry, and dry cleaning. Location advantages The project is located between two roads — Marasi Drive and Dubai Fountain Street. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera. The journey to Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina takes 15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Empire Heights, Empire Heights Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
Shop500 m
Medical center200 m
Airport15 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

