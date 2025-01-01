Catalog
Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai

Shangri-La, Trade Center First, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
DarGlobal
Total area
from 111 m² to 201 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Start price
from 4 020 523 AEDfrom 35 927 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2031
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors80
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
111 – 147
4 020 523 – 7 614 807
35 927 – 51 710
3 bedrooms
152 – 201
6 358 503 – 10 340 094
41 684 – 51 285
Description

The geometry of prestige against the skyline of the metropolis. Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai embodies the union of three worlds: a five-star hotel, a private club for the chosen few, and luxurious private residences. A project created by the legendary architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, it highlights the status of those who choose perfection in every detail. Key features — Elegant apartment design with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and refined finishes. A palette of gold, antique brass, and deep chocolate tones creates an atmosphere of warmth and respectability. Interiors feature natural leather, white marble, glass, and wood. — World-class infrastructure: infinity pool, modern fitness center, children’s playground. — A residents-only club gives access to exclusive spaces: cigar lounge, spa center, signature bar, restaurant, golf simulator, meeting room, and yoga studio. — Two unique penthouses with impressive views of the sea and Downtown Dubai, inspired by the iconic Trump Penthouse on Fifth Avenue in New York. Location advantages The complex is located in the renowned Dubai International Financial Centre area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes only 2 minutes to reach Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 8 minutes to DIFC, 10 minutes to the Museum of the Future, 12 minutes to City Walk, and 15 minutes to Dubai Frame. Burj Al Arab is 22 minutes away, Dubai Marina — 25 minutes, and Palm Jumeirah — 28 minutes. A trip to Dubai International Airport will take around 20 minutes.

Location

On map
Shangri-La, Trade Center First, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school1 km
Shop44 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station800 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
