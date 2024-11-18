Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesThe Symphony by Imtiaz Retail&Offices

The Symphony by Imtiaz Retail&Offices

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 59 m² to 157 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 762 320 $from 10 171 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors40
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
59
762 320
12 821
157
1 606 316
10 171
Project brochure

Description

A space where business meets art in a harmonious ensemble of opportunities. The Symphony by Imtiaz is a multifunctional complex in a dynamic district, integrating offices and commercial spaces with well-designed infrastructure for productive work. The project offers modern work areas, a lounge, a restaurant, and a bar. Amenities include a yoga studio, meeting rooms, a winter garden, and relaxation terraces. The finishes feature natural materials and premium brands: Bosch, Gessi, Villeroy & Boch, Geberit, Samsung. Location Advantages The club house is situated in a promising location with direct access to key transport arteries. The Ras Al Khor sanctuary, the Business Bay district, and the Al Meydan bridge are located 10–15 minutes away. The route to the Museum of the Future, Jameel Arts Centre, and the iconic Burj Khalifa takes around 20 minutes. Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Century Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina can be reached within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes only 10 minutes.

Location

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Project advantages

Sport
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog