The Symphony by Imtiaz Retail&Offices

Description

A space where business meets art in a harmonious ensemble of opportunities. The Symphony by Imtiaz is a multifunctional complex in a dynamic district, integrating offices and commercial spaces with well-designed infrastructure for productive work. The project offers modern work areas, a lounge, a restaurant, and a bar. Amenities include a yoga studio, meeting rooms, a winter garden, and relaxation terraces. The finishes feature natural materials and premium brands: Bosch, Gessi, Villeroy & Boch, Geberit, Samsung. Location Advantages The club house is situated in a promising location with direct access to key transport arteries. The Ras Al Khor sanctuary, the Business Bay district, and the Al Meydan bridge are located 10–15 minutes away. The route to the Museum of the Future, Jameel Arts Centre, and the iconic Burj Khalifa takes around 20 minutes. Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Century Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina can be reached within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes only 10 minutes.