Home - Residential complexes - The Sanctuary

The Sanctuary

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Wadi Al Safa 3, Dubai Al Ain Road, 15/15
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 728 m² to 931 m²
Bedroomsfrom 4 to 5
Start price16 174 828 AED
from 16 174 828 AED
from 21 894 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%3 234 966 AED
Registration of the contract
4%646993 AED
Before the completion date
40%6 469 931 AED
Handover
40%6 469 931 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings6
Completion dateQ4 2025
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 16 174 828 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 1,1,1,1,1,1
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop6 km
Medical center7 km

About project

The gated community with villas located in District 11, part of MBR City, near a picturesque lagoon. Live near the city center and enjoy inspiring views of the lagoon, park, and Burj Khalifa.

The residential complex offers three and four-story villas with 4-6 bedrooms in various stylistic designs: The Retreat, The Hideaway, The Escape, and The Oasis. All lots come with a spacious rooftop terrace, private parking, elevator, landscaped garden, pool, and separate staff rooms. Each villa features a Japanese garden with stones and decorative trees. Some villas come with a multipurpose room that can be converted into an additional bedroom or fitness studio. Residents of the complex can enjoy quality family time by strolling through scenic parks or having picnics on green lawns. The gated community allows for privacy and tranquility. There is a playground and relaxation areas for children. The main attractions of Dubai, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located within 20-25 minutes, and Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Meydan One Mall are nearby. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Ain - Dubai Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away. Iconic architecture of Dubai All villas come with finishes in shades of gray and white. Lots feature straight roofs, large windows, and balconies with glass railings. Modern engineering technology is a feature of the complex All villas are equipped with modern air conditioning systems, water heaters, and building materials with thermal insulation properties. Each lot is cooled by low-noise, efficient FCU blocks that meet ecological standards. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
728 - 738
16 174 828 - 17 488 828
21 894 - 23 998
5 bedrooms
927 - 931
20 680 828 - 22 353 828
22 294 - 23 993

Infrastructure

