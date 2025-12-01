The Sanctuary

The residential complex offers three and four-story villas with 4-6 bedrooms in various stylistic designs: The Retreat, The Hideaway, The Escape, and The Oasis. All lots come with a spacious rooftop terrace, private parking, elevator, landscaped garden, pool, and separate staff rooms. Each villa features a Japanese garden with stones and decorative trees. Some villas come with a multipurpose room that can be converted into an additional bedroom or fitness studio. Residents of the complex can enjoy quality family time by strolling through scenic parks or having picnics on green lawns. The gated community allows for privacy and tranquility. There is a playground and relaxation areas for children. The main attractions of Dubai, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located within 20-25 minutes, and Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Meydan One Mall are nearby. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Ain - Dubai Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away. Iconic architecture of Dubai All villas come with finishes in shades of gray and white. Lots feature straight roofs, large windows, and balconies with glass railings. Modern engineering technology is a feature of the complex All villas are equipped with modern air conditioning systems, water heaters, and building materials with thermal insulation properties. Each lot is cooled by low-noise, efficient FCU blocks that meet ecological standards. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

