The Gate by Arada

Description

Premium residential project in Sharjah. The Gate, a unique residential complex by Zaha Hadid Architects, combines exquisite architecture with modern amenities. The tranquil atmosphere and proximity to all necessary infrastructure create the ideal conditions for a comfortable life. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral colours, Smart Home system, built-in wardrobes and appliances of European brands. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging track, table tennis, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The nearest shopping centre City Center Al Zahia is 7 minutes away, Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 9 minutes away and Al Mamzer Beach is 20 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai are 30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 11 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.