The Gate by Arada

Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 67 m² to 296 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 985 000 AEDfrom 9 796 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 83
985 000 – 1 212 000
14 447 – 14 603
2 bedrooms
107 – 232
1 526 000 – 2 277 000
9 796 – 14 222
3 bedrooms
150 – 230
2 020 000 – 2 984 000
12 957 – 13 380
4 bedrooms
227 – 296
3 119 000 – 4 047 000
13 669 – 13 681

Description

Premium residential project in Sharjah. The Gate, a unique residential complex by Zaha Hadid Architects, combines exquisite architecture with modern amenities. The tranquil atmosphere and proximity to all necessary infrastructure create the ideal conditions for a comfortable life. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral colours, Smart Home system, built-in wardrobes and appliances of European brands. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging track, table tennis, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The nearest shopping centre City Center Al Zahia is 7 minutes away, Sharjah Cricket Stadium is 9 minutes away and Al Mamzer Beach is 20 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai are 30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 11 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center750 m
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
