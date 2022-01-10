The Crest at Sobha Hartland

A special place in the complex is occupied by landscaped terraces and Sky Gardens, where everyone can relax. Residents have access to: swimming pool, gyms, yoga areas, multifunctional hall, play areas for children, barbecue area, restaurants, indoor Parking. Near the complex are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Central Park – Sobha Hartland and Meydan One Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the main highways Meydan One Street, Nad Al Sheba 1 (D69), - Al Ain Road and Ras Al Khor Road. Nad Al Sheba, Emirates NBD bus stop is 15 minutes away by car. The famous Downtown Dubai and Business Bay can also be reached in 10-15 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 10 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

