The Crest at Sobha Hartland

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh, 1st Street, 2
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 99 m² to 159 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 071 011 AED
from 2 071 011 AED
from 20 721 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
2%41 420 AED
Registration of the contract
8%165681 AED
+
4%82840 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 035 506 AED
Handover
40%828 404 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2025
Sales launchQ1 2022
Number of floors33, 46
HydrophoreYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 071 011 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center4 km

About project

New project of 4 towers on the shore of the crystal lagoon in Sobha Hartland. Enjoy stunning views of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Burj Khalifa and the picturesque waterfront. Residential towers are located on a podium with infrastructure facilities. There are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, balconies and functional layouts to choose from. Some apartments with 2-3 bedrooms are presented with a staff room.

A special place in the complex is occupied by landscaped terraces and Sky Gardens, where everyone can relax. Residents have access to: swimming pool, gyms, yoga areas, multifunctional hall, play areas for children, barbecue area, restaurants, indoor Parking. Near the complex are Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Central Park – Sobha Hartland and Meydan One Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the main highways Meydan One Street, Nad Al Sheba 1 (D69), - Al Ain Road and Ras Al Khor Road. Nad Al Sheba, Emirates NBD bus stop is 15 minutes away by car. The famous Downtown Dubai and Business Bay can also be reached in 10-15 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 10 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
99 - 99
2 071 011 - 2 071 011
20 721 - 20 721
2 bedrooms
114 - 114
2 381 629 - 2 381 629
20 721 - 20 721
3 bedrooms
159 - 159
3 313 214 - 3 313 214
20 721 - 20 721

Infrastructure

