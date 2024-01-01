Catalog
The Community Sports Arena

14, Dubai Sports City Street, Stadium View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aqua Properties
Total area
from 44 m² to 160 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 650 000 AEDfrom 11 999 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
36%
Post Handover
44%
Installment period
44 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
44
650 000
14 577
1 bedroom
89
1 100 000
12 333
2 bedrooms
141
1 700 000
11 999
3 bedrooms
160
1 950 000
12 133
Project brochure

Description

Sophisticated apartment complex in Dubai Sports City. The Community Sports Arena's modern architecture and Spanish and Italian inspired interiors create an atmosphere of comfort and privacy. Here you can enjoy tranquility and breathtaking views of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, living spaces will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, zen-garden, sauna, spa-zone, barbecue terrace, co-working space, dog park. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main roads of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which can be used to reach any location in the city. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 2 minutes away, Butterfly Garden is 7 minutes away and Mall of the Emirates is 15 minutes away. Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
14, Dubai Sports City Street, Stadium View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school700 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
