Description

Sophisticated apartment complex in Dubai Sports City. The Community Sports Arena's modern architecture and Spanish and Italian inspired interiors create an atmosphere of comfort and privacy. Here you can enjoy tranquility and breathtaking views of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances and storage systems. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, living spaces will always be filled with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, zen-garden, sauna, spa-zone, barbecue terrace, co-working space, dog park. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main roads of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which can be used to reach any location in the city. Dubai International Cricket Stadium is 2 minutes away, Butterfly Garden is 7 minutes away and Mall of the Emirates is 15 minutes away. Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away, Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.