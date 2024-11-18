Catalog
Sunset Bay by Imtiaz

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 87 m² to 249 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 700 000 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
87 – 106
1 700 000 – 2 079 789
19 466
2 bedrooms
125 – 249
2 500 000 – 4 972 094
19 933
Project brochure

Description

Luxurious coastal oasis on the Dubai Islands. Sunset Bay's elegant architecture, thoughtfully designed interiors and modern amenities create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Here, every element is designed to bring the tranquillity of the sea into your daily life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated appliances and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, ping pong table, children's playground, BBQ terrace, infinity pool, cinema, Jacuzzi, lounge area. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The drive to Al Mamzar Beach will take 8 minutes, La Mer Beach 15 minutes and Jumeirah Public Beach 20 minutes. Popular attractions Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Airport10 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

