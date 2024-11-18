Sunset Bay by Imtiaz

Description

Luxurious coastal oasis on the Dubai Islands. Sunset Bay's elegant architecture, thoughtfully designed interiors and modern amenities create an atmosphere of comfort and relaxation. Here, every element is designed to bring the tranquillity of the sea into your daily life. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, integrated appliances and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, ping pong table, children's playground, BBQ terrace, infinity pool, cinema, Jacuzzi, lounge area. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. The drive to Al Mamzar Beach will take 8 minutes, La Mer Beach 15 minutes and Jumeirah Public Beach 20 minutes. Popular attractions Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 12 minutes away.