Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesSonate Residences

Sonate Residences

100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Condor Developers
Total area
from 40 m² to 214 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 748 299 AEDfrom 13 354 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
40 – 52
748 299 – 893 129
17 028 – 18 522
1 bedroom
74 – 83
999 931 – 1 303 403
13 354 – 15 578
2 bedrooms
121 – 129
1 700 500 – 2 151 414
14 013 – 16 572
3 bedrooms
174 – 214
3 387 658 – 4 077 693
19 021 – 19 401

Description

Haven of tranquillity in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The premium apartments Sonate Residences offer privacy and luxury away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A comfortable and measured life in harmony with nature awaits you here. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes, built-in appliances, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging tracks, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, separate swimming pool for adults and children, cinema, sauna. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is one of the safest and most environmentally friendly neighbourhoods in Dubai. Gated territory, well-maintained green areas and clean streets make the community attractive for families with children. The community has infrastructure for active lifestyles too, with golf courses, fitness centres, sports fields and jogging paths. It is also one of the few places in the city where pets are allowed, with pet shops and veterinary clinics open for them. There are schools, kindergartens and medical centres within a 10-15 minute radius. Location advantages The project is located close to the major motorway Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. JBR Beach is 20 minutes away, Dubai Hills Mall, IMG World of Adventure and Global Village are 22 minutes away and Dubai Hills Golf Club is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
100, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center3 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
CatalogMap