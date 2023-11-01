Catalog
About service
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
Home - Residential complexes - SO/ Uptown

SO/ Uptown

So Uptown Tower, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 14
1 / 14
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
DMCC
Total area
from 68 m² to 189 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 2 716 440 AEDfrom 35 627 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%543 288 AED
Registration of the contract
4%108 658 AED
Handover
40%1 086 576 AED
Post-Handover
40%1 086 576 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2023
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors81
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesExisting

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 115
2 716 440 - 4 242 148
36 884 - 39 728
2 bedrooms
105 - 189
3 817 504 - 6 762 055
35 627 - 36 268

Description

An 81-storey skyscraper designed in the signature style with French elegance and refined classicism. It is a unique residence offering the comfort of personal space, business offices and recreational areas for the most discerning residents. Restaurants with a theatre stage, a collection of boutique apartments, premium entertainment and star-studded events are all featured in the SO/ Uptown residential complex. Key Features — Five-star service within the tower: dedicated entrance and lobby for residents and their guests, private cinema, event space, indoor pool, fitness club, spa, catering, parking space per flat, electric vehicle charging station. — The infrastructure of the building is designed for work and leisure: business centre, offices, conference rooms, a collection of F&B restaurants in the Atrium, Savant Lounge, Brasserie Uptown, The Citronelle Club, Celeste. — Every detail of the apartments is designed in neoclassical style with elements of Art Nouveau. Only high-class materials are used to create an atmosphere of luxury and cosiness. The windows offer panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, the natural beauty of the neighbourhood and Dubai Marina. Community Infrastructure Uptown Dubai is a rapidly developing modern neighbourhood with many cafes, restaurants, shops and cutting edge businesses. Within a 15 minute radius there are over 5 supermarkets, Dubai British School, Emirates International School, Medcare Medical Centre, New al Shefa Clinic, DMCC metro station. Location advantages SO/ Uptown is within walking distance of Jumeirah Heights, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Park, which are less than 10 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 15 minutes, Expo and Mall of the Emirates in 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
So Uptown Tower, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
Sea4 km
High school5 km
Shop4 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Spa-center
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Conference room
  • Restaurant/cafe