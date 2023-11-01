Description

An 81-storey skyscraper designed in the signature style with French elegance and refined classicism. It is a unique residence offering the comfort of personal space, business offices and recreational areas for the most discerning residents. Restaurants with a theatre stage, a collection of boutique apartments, premium entertainment and star-studded events are all featured in the SO/ Uptown residential complex. Key Features — Five-star service within the tower: dedicated entrance and lobby for residents and their guests, private cinema, event space, indoor pool, fitness club, spa, catering, parking space per flat, electric vehicle charging station. — The infrastructure of the building is designed for work and leisure: business centre, offices, conference rooms, a collection of F&B restaurants in the Atrium, Savant Lounge, Brasserie Uptown, The Citronelle Club, Celeste. — Every detail of the apartments is designed in neoclassical style with elements of Art Nouveau. Only high-class materials are used to create an atmosphere of luxury and cosiness. The windows offer panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, the natural beauty of the neighbourhood and Dubai Marina. Community Infrastructure Uptown Dubai is a rapidly developing modern neighbourhood with many cafes, restaurants, shops and cutting edge businesses. Within a 15 minute radius there are over 5 supermarkets, Dubai British School, Emirates International School, Medcare Medical Centre, New al Shefa Clinic, DMCC metro station. Location advantages SO/ Uptown is within walking distance of Jumeirah Heights, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Park, which are less than 10 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 15 minutes, Expo and Mall of the Emirates in 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.