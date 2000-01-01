UAE
Home - Residential complexes - SLS Residences by Roya

SLS Residences by Roya

W Dubai the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
ROYA Developments
Total area
from 154 m² to 611 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Start price
from 8 274 000 AEDfrom 43 027 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%1 654 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%330960 AED
Before the completion date
40%3 309 600 AED
Handover
40%3 309 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
154 - 253
8 274 000 - 12 804 000
50 609 - 53 496
3 bedrooms
611
45 000 000
73 604
4 bedrooms
557 - 594
35 829 148 - 42 500 000
64 304 - 71 507

Description

The new luxurious residential complex SLS Residences will be located at one of the most popular locations on Palm Jumeirah. The design of the clubhouse is inspired by a combination of abstract architecture and the natural beauty of the movement of sea waves. The complex's windows will offer panoramic breathtaking views of Dubai and the Persian Gulf. Living here will guarantee the pleasure of a beach lifestyle and an abundance of luxury amenities. Key Features – The convenient location of SLS Residences on the first coastline will give residents the opportunity to feel at home as if on a resort. – All units feature designer finishes, premium sanitary ware, and integrated kitchen appliances. Each residence is also planned to have an open terrace for sunbathing next to the pool. – Residents of the complex can use concierge services at any time. – Developed internal infrastructure: private cinema, gym, yoga spaces, infinity pool, wellness center, children's club and playgrounds, private recording studio. – Residents will have access to a restaurant with separate rooms for private dining. – Residents will also have the unique opportunity to order food from chefs to their apartments. – True connoisseurs of luxury will appreciate the full package of hotel services from SLS. Community Infrastructure Located on one of the "crescents" of Palm Jumeirah, it will provide easy access to both famous attractions and other necessary facilities. The Atlantis Mall and a pharmacy are within 3-5 minutes of the complex. Dubai College and Regent International School are within 5-10 minutes. The distance to the sea is only 100 meters. Location Benefits The complex is located close to Dubai's main road, Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 20 minutes to reach the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away. For those wishing to travel to Dubai Marina, it only takes 15 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
W Dubai the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace