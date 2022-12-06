Samana Barari Views

On the complex grounds, you'll find a pool with a terrace, a water attraction, promenade areas, a fitness center, outdoor sports and children's playgrounds, a barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts, a golf simulator, a children's pool, a trampoline park, jogging tracks, saunas and relaxation areas. Within a 5-minute drive, you have supermarkets like Carrefour Market, Al Marjan Grocery and Quick Supermarket Majan, the Midtown Central Majan shopping center, Life Pharmacy, Terracotta Cafe & Restaurant and The Farm Restaurant, the Dunecrest American School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in close proximity to the main Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. It takes 30-35 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. High-quality finish All residences come with built-in storage closets. The interior features a pastel color palette and the finishing uses natural materials such as marble, wood and eco-friendly plastic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

