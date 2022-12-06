UAE
Samana Barari Views

Samana Barari Views

7, Jasmine Leaf 1 Road, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 37 m² to 124 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price784 890 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%156 978 AED
Registration of the contract
4%31396 AED
Handover
80%627 912 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors28
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km

About project

A modern residential complex in the bustling Majan area. Immerse yourself in a world where luxury, nature and well-being come together in perfect harmony. The complex offers studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom penthouses. A "Smart Home" system is installed. Each residence comes with a spacious balcony and a private pool – the perfect place to enjoy picturesque views of the surrounding spaces.

On the complex grounds, you'll find a pool with a terrace, a water attraction, promenade areas, a fitness center, outdoor sports and children's playgrounds, a barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts, a golf simulator, a children's pool, a trampoline park, jogging tracks, saunas and relaxation areas. Within a 5-minute drive, you have supermarkets like Carrefour Market, Al Marjan Grocery and Quick Supermarket Majan, the Midtown Central Majan shopping center, Life Pharmacy, Terracotta Cafe & Restaurant and The Farm Restaurant, the Dunecrest American School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in close proximity to the main Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. It takes 30-35 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. High-quality finish All residences come with built-in storage closets. The interior features a pastel color palette and the finishing uses natural materials such as marble, wood and eco-friendly plastic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 43
784 890 - 820 800
18 120 - 21 046
2 bedrooms
89 - 124
1 631 340 - 1 831 410
14 358 - 18 555

Infrastructure

7, Jasmine Leaf 1 Road, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates