HomeResidential complexesSafa 1 by Arada

Safa 1 by Arada

Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 67 m² to 206 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 983 000 AEDfrom 13 096 AED/m²

Payment plan *

Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 88
983 000 – 1 262 000
14 330 – 14 595
2 bedrooms
97 – 154
1 384 000 – 2 199 000
14 199 – 14 256
3 bedrooms
185 – 206
2 432 000 – 2 762 000
13 096 – 13 368
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Aljada, where charming streets intertwine with modern architecture and natural landscape. The Safa 1 clubhouse is designed for those who appreciate comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts and sophisticated interiors create the perfect place for you and your family. Key features - All apartments are finished in light beige tones, with built-in appliances from European brands, walk-in wardrobes and Smart Home systems. Thanks to panoramic windows there will always be a lot of natural light in the house. - Residents have access to: swimming pool and gym on the territory of the complex, cinema, skate park, direct access to the sports complex, which includes a football field, courts for basketball, volleyball, badminton, courts for padel tennis and classic tennis, etc. Location advantages The project has an advantageous location close to the major highway Khalid Bin Sultan Alqasimi Boulevard Road. The City Centre Al Zahia shopping mall and Naseej cultural district are 5 minutes away, the nearest Al Jada Park Sharjah is 7 minutes away and Al Mamzar Beach is 30 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Falah camp, Muwaileh Commercial, Tugariet Muwaileh, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Paddle tennis
