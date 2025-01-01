Catalog
Riverton House by Ellington

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 71 m² to 141 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 544 588 $from 7 642 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71
544 588
7 642
2 bedrooms
103
816 882
7 929
3 bedrooms
141
1 089 176
7 673
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern boutique complex in Meydan Horizon. The thoughtful architecture of the Riverton House residential complex, exquisite interiors and panoramic views create an atmosphere of calm elegance and comfort. This is a place for those who appreciate the balance between urban rhythm and natural harmony. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, porcelain stoneware flooring, built-in appliances of European brands, artificial stone countertops with metal trim, and an entrance door with increased sound insulation. - The residences are equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting, a silent VRF air conditioning system with climate control and full wiring for high-speed Internet and telephony connection. - Premium class infrastructure includes: fitness studio, yoga area, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge club, wellness spa, pet-walking park, meditation and reading space, barbershop, beauty salon, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located near Ras Al Khor Road and also has access to the Al Ain Road highway. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 5–minute drive away, and Zabeel Palace is a 9-minute drive away. It takes 10 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai, and 13 minutes to get to Dubai Creek Harbour. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
Shop900 m
Medical center2 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Barber
  • Beauty shop

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
