Riverton House by Ellington

Description

Modern boutique complex in Meydan Horizon. The thoughtful architecture of the Riverton House residential complex, exquisite interiors and panoramic views create an atmosphere of calm elegance and comfort. This is a place for those who appreciate the balance between urban rhythm and natural harmony. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, porcelain stoneware flooring, built-in appliances of European brands, artificial stone countertops with metal trim, and an entrance door with increased sound insulation. - The residences are equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting, a silent VRF air conditioning system with climate control and full wiring for high-speed Internet and telephony connection. - Premium class infrastructure includes: fitness studio, yoga area, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge club, wellness spa, pet-walking park, meditation and reading space, barbershop, beauty salon, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located near Ras Al Khor Road and also has access to the Al Ain Road highway. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 5–minute drive away, and Zabeel Palace is a 9-minute drive away. It takes 10 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai, and 13 minutes to get to Dubai Creek Harbour. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.