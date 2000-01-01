Riverside by Damac

Description

An inspiring exclusive project set amidst blue lagoons and pristine sandy beaches in the heart of the city. Damac Riverside has a large landscaped area with walking areas and gardens. The main concept is harmony of the surrounding nature with advanced facilities, where every moment will be unforgettable and comfortable. Key Features – A premium collection of 4-and 5-bedroom villas and townhouses that combine sophistication and convenience. – The territory of the residential complex is divided into two zones: green and water-each offers many opportunities for recreation and entertainment. – Damac Riverside has two in-house restaurants with stunning panoramic views of the waterfront. Here you can enjoy gastronomic products and spend time in a pleasant atmosphere. Community Infrastructure The complex boasts a rich internal infrastructure with an extensive range of play areas and sports grounds: spaces for yoga, running, artistic gymnastics, hydroponic farms, and an open-air amphitheater. Residents also have access to on-site facilities such as the Zen Spa spa center, Portofino and Island restaurants. Location Advantages Damac Riverside is located in the city center between Jebel Ali Al Hibab Road and Emirates Rd. Thanks to its proximity to transportation hubs, residents will have quick access to key destinations. Dubai Marina, a popular district, can be reached in 24 minutes. The travel time to Al Maktoum International Airport is 29 minutes.