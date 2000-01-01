Catalog
Riverside by Damac

Dubai Investments Park 2, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 213 m² to 317 m²
Bedrooms
from 4 to 5
Start price
from 1 990 000 AEDfrom 9 325 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%398 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%79 600 AED
Before the completion date
50%995 000 AED
Handover
30%597 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectTownhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
213
1 990 000
9 325
5 bedrooms
317
3 180 000
10 047

Description

An inspiring exclusive project set amidst blue lagoons and pristine sandy beaches in the heart of the city. Damac Riverside has a large landscaped area with walking areas and gardens. The main concept is harmony of the surrounding nature with advanced facilities, where every moment will be unforgettable and comfortable. Key Features – A premium collection of 4-and 5-bedroom villas and townhouses that combine sophistication and convenience. – The territory of the residential complex is divided into two zones: green and water-each offers many opportunities for recreation and entertainment. – Damac Riverside has two in-house restaurants with stunning panoramic views of the waterfront. Here you can enjoy gastronomic products and spend time in a pleasant atmosphere. Community Infrastructure The complex boasts a rich internal infrastructure with an extensive range of play areas and sports grounds: spaces for yoga, running, artistic gymnastics, hydroponic farms, and an open-air amphitheater. Residents also have access to on-site facilities such as the Zen Spa spa center, Portofino and Island restaurants. Location Advantages Damac Riverside is located in the city center between Jebel Ali Al Hibab Road and Emirates Rd. Thanks to its proximity to transportation hubs, residents will have quick access to key destinations. Dubai Marina, a popular district, can be reached in 24 minutes. The travel time to Al Maktoum International Airport is 29 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Airport34 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe