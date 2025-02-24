Rise by Athlon

Description

Rise is an apartment cluster within the larger Athlon community in Dubailand. The building layout and communal spaces follow the idea of “life in motion,” with an emphasis on health, everyday activity, and convenient routes throughout the neighborhood. The project suits those who value a lively community, clear spatial logic, and a variety of day-to-day scenarios. Key Features – Apartments feature light finishes, panoramic windows, open kitchens, built-in wardrobes, a balcony/terrace, and central air conditioning. – For an active lifestyle, pedestrian paths and a 3.7 km cycling loop are in place; parks and communal areas are linked by short connections. – For family time, there is a comprehensive pool complex: a family pool, an adult pool, a lap pool, and a plunge pool; additionally, splash pads and play parks. Location Advantages A convenient location allows quick access to key city destinations. The address is close to Global Village and IMG. It’s 24 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, about 30 minutes to Jumeirah Beach and Downtown Dubai, and approximately 25 minutes to both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.