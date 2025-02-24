Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesRise by Athlon

Rise by Athlon

Arabian Ranches 3, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 87 m² to 200 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 367 597 $from 3 744 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
87
367 597
4 225
2 bedrooms
136
530 973
3 904
3 bedrooms
200
748 808
3 744

Description

Rise is an apartment cluster within the larger Athlon community in Dubailand. The building layout and communal spaces follow the idea of “life in motion,” with an emphasis on health, everyday activity, and convenient routes throughout the neighborhood. The project suits those who value a lively community, clear spatial logic, and a variety of day-to-day scenarios. Key Features – Apartments feature light finishes, panoramic windows, open kitchens, built-in wardrobes, a balcony/terrace, and central air conditioning. – For an active lifestyle, pedestrian paths and a 3.7 km cycling loop are in place; parks and communal areas are linked by short connections. – For family time, there is a comprehensive pool complex: a family pool, an adult pool, a lap pool, and a plunge pool; additionally, splash pads and play parks. Location Advantages A convenient location allows quick access to key city destinations. The address is close to Global Village and IMG. It’s 24 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, about 30 minutes to Jumeirah Beach and Downtown Dubai, and approximately 25 minutes to both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

On map
Arabian Ranches 3, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center5 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More

News about project

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap