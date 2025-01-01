Residences du Port by Prime Marina

Description

First branded residence under Marriott International's Autograph Collection Residences portfolio in Dubai. Inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, Residences Du Port embodies a refined lifestyle in the heart of Dubai Marina, where the rhythm of the city meets the tranquility of the coast. It combines architectural elegance, a resort atmosphere, and a high level of service. Key features - The apartments feature warm-toned finishes, Smeg appliances, and Gessi bathroom fixtures. Panoramic windows fill the rooms with natural light and offer stunning views of the marina and skyline. - Every detail of the residential complex has been carefully thought out and implemented by the architectural firm LW Design. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: gym, yoga space, golf simulator, playground, coworking space, meeting room, lounge area with library and game tables, swimming pool, spa complex with sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool, barbecue terrace, cinema, café, and more. - Residence owners automatically receive Gold Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy™, the leading global travel loyalty program. - Residents also get access to the ONVIA platform — Marriott's next-generation hospitality concept. Location advantages The project is located near one of the emirate's main highways, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the DMCC metro station. It takes 3 minutes to reach Marina Mall, 8 minutes to Jumeirah Beach Residence and Bluewaters Island, and 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah beaches and popular locations such as Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away.