Description

New standard of residential real estate in Al Jaddaf. The Ramada Residences by Wyndham is a harmonious combination of a premium lifestyle and a meaningful approach to space. The spacious layouts combine modern aesthetics, thoughtful navigation and carefully selected materials, turning the house into a real oasis inside the city. Key features - The furnished apartments are equipped with built-in appliances, storage systems, high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies. - Finishing in neutral tones includes composite stone, wooden accents, and matte surfaces. - Residents can use the privileged service from the international hotel brand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: concierge services, cleaning service, personal driver, personal trainer, babysitter, etc. - There is a parking space assigned to each residence. A charging station is provided for electric vehicles. - Residents have access to: a gym, children's and sports grounds, a zen garden, lounge areas by the pool, an open-air cinema, a barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located between two highways Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road. It will take 5 minutes to get to Al Jaddaf Waterfront, 10 minutes to Zabeel Stadium, and 11 minutes to Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve. It takes 12 minutes to get to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.