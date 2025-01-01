Catalog
Ramada Residences by Wyndham

19/1, Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 71 m² to 352 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 504 081 $from 4 455 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height2.7 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71 – 157
504 081 – 858 354
5 461 – 7 093
2 bedrooms
123 – 352
851 975 – 1 571 779
4 455 – 6 894
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

New standard of residential real estate in Al Jaddaf. The Ramada Residences by Wyndham is a harmonious combination of a premium lifestyle and a meaningful approach to space. The spacious layouts combine modern aesthetics, thoughtful navigation and carefully selected materials, turning the house into a real oasis inside the city. Key features - The furnished apartments are equipped with built-in appliances, storage systems, high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies. - Finishing in neutral tones includes composite stone, wooden accents, and matte surfaces. - Residents can use the privileged service from the international hotel brand Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: concierge services, cleaning service, personal driver, personal trainer, babysitter, etc. - There is a parking space assigned to each residence. A charging station is provided for electric vehicles. - Residents have access to: a gym, children's and sports grounds, a zen garden, lounge areas by the pool, an open-air cinema, a barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located between two highways Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain Road. It will take 5 minutes to get to Al Jaddaf Waterfront, 10 minutes to Zabeel Stadium, and 11 minutes to Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve. It takes 12 minutes to get to the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

19/1, Ras Al Khor Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Design District

Dubai
Dubai Design District is a creative district of Dubai created for artists and designers. The residential and transportation infrastructure is quite developed here. The community is suitable for young people, expats, investors and creative people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport950 m
Airport15 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
