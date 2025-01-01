Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesPortside Square by Ellington

Portside Square by Ellington

2/3A, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 71 m² to 319 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 626 463 $from 8 792 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71
626 463
8 792
2 bedrooms
108
954 805
8 792
3 bedrooms
160
1 407 296
8 792
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An architectural symphony on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Portside Square is a collection of three residential towers in the historic Mina Rashid district, where Dubai’s heritage meets contemporary design. The project is created for those seeking harmony between nature, vibrant urban life, and comfort. Key Features — The interiors are inspired by azure waters and golden sands: natural textures, materials, and finishes reflect the movement of the waves and create an atmosphere of tranquility. — The residences offer panoramic views of the sea, the promenade, and Downtown Dubai. — The development features extensive infrastructure, including swimming pools with lounge areas, a spa center with aromatherapy, saunas and steam rooms, a fitness gym, yoga and pilates studios, jogging tracks, an amphitheater for events, a cinema, billiards, table football, children’s playgrounds, and coworking spaces. Location Advantages The towers are situated in Mina Rashid — Dubai’s first commercial port, which has evolved into a prestigious marina with a cruise terminal. Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick connection to the city’s main highways. World Trade Centre, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and DIFC are reachable within 10–15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Islands, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20–25 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 10 minutes away.

Location

On map
2/3A, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea450 m
Medical center3 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Washhouse
  • Waterside

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
More
Catalog