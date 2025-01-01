Portside Square by Ellington

Description

An architectural symphony on the shores of the Arabian Gulf. Portside Square is a collection of three residential towers in the historic Mina Rashid district, where Dubai’s heritage meets contemporary design. The project is created for those seeking harmony between nature, vibrant urban life, and comfort. Key Features — The interiors are inspired by azure waters and golden sands: natural textures, materials, and finishes reflect the movement of the waves and create an atmosphere of tranquility. — The residences offer panoramic views of the sea, the promenade, and Downtown Dubai. — The development features extensive infrastructure, including swimming pools with lounge areas, a spa center with aromatherapy, saunas and steam rooms, a fitness gym, yoga and pilates studios, jogging tracks, an amphitheater for events, a cinema, billiards, table football, children’s playgrounds, and coworking spaces. Location Advantages The towers are situated in Mina Rashid — Dubai’s first commercial port, which has evolved into a prestigious marina with a cruise terminal. Direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures quick connection to the city’s main highways. World Trade Centre, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and DIFC are reachable within 10–15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Islands, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20–25 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 10 minutes away.