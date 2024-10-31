Parkwood by Emaar

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Hills Estate. The clear lines of the facade of Parkwood apartment complex emphasize the laconic design of the building. Vida designed interiors create a serene and tranquil atmosphere. Here you will find the perfect balance between a relaxed and active lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are finished in calm pastel colors. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of Hillside Park and flood the home with natural light. - On-site facilities include a gym, multi-sports court, children's playground, swimming pool, outdoor movie theater, lounge area, barbecue terrace, multifunctional space for work and leisure, and more. Location advantages The project's advantageous location near Al Khail Road allows easy access to key locations in the city. The popular landmark Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are only 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.