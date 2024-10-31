Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesParkwood by Emaar

Parkwood by Emaar

500/1, Al Marabea' Street, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 67 m² to 359 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 750 000 AEDfrom 21 253 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 77
1 750 000 – 1 997 964
25 911
2 bedrooms
99 – 140
2 610 000 – 3 674 985
26 231
3 bedrooms
146 – 180
3 790 000 – 4 671 859
25 869
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Elegant residential complex in Dubai Hills Estate. The clear lines of the facade of Parkwood apartment complex emphasize the laconic design of the building. Vida designed interiors create a serene and tranquil atmosphere. Here you will find the perfect balance between a relaxed and active lifestyle. Key features - The apartments are finished in calm pastel colors. Panoramic windows offer stunning views of Hillside Park and flood the home with natural light. - On-site facilities include a gym, multi-sports court, children's playground, swimming pool, outdoor movie theater, lounge area, barbecue terrace, multifunctional space for work and leisure, and more. Location advantages The project's advantageous location near Al Khail Road allows easy access to key locations in the city. The popular landmark Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are only 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away and Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
500/1, Al Marabea' Street, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop550 m
Medical center1 km
Airport23 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

News about project

  1. For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them
    For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them31.10.2024
  2. The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects
    The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects26.09.2024
  3. Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?
    Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?18.09.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap