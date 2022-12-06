UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Parkside Views

Parkside Views

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai Hills Business Park Carpark
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 91 m² to 98 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 200 000 AED
from 2 200 000 AED
from 22 298 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%220 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%88000 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 760 000 AED
Handover
10%220 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 200 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school4 km
Shop450 m
Medical center600 m

About project

New project in the green heart of Dubai - Dubai Hills Estate. This is a place where you can enjoy the perfect balance of modern living and natural beauty. Discover an inspiring collection of apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, 3-bedroom duplexes, and 3-bedroom townhouses. The well-thought-out building location allows residents to fully appreciate stunning park views, creating a strong connection with nature.

Within the community, there is a wide range of amenities for your relaxation: pools for adults and children, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a landscaped podium area, and a barbecue area with access to the park, as well as a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find Geant Hypermarket, Dubai Hills Mall shopping center, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Eataly restaurants and the American Hospital Dubai Hills Clinic. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, allowing quick access to key locations in Dubai. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30-35 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex is designed in a modern style, with clean lines and timeless aesthetics. Natural materials that evoke a sense of nature create a warm atmosphere. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
91 - 91
2 310 000 - 2 310 000
25 321 - 25 321
2 bedrooms
98 - 98
2 200 000 - 2 200 000
22 298 - 22 298

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai Hills Business Park Carpark