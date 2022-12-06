Parkside Views

Within the community, there is a wide range of amenities for your relaxation: pools for adults and children, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a landscaped podium area, and a barbecue area with access to the park, as well as a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find Geant Hypermarket, Dubai Hills Mall shopping center, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Eataly restaurants and the American Hospital Dubai Hills Clinic. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, allowing quick access to key locations in Dubai. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30-35 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex is designed in a modern style, with clean lines and timeless aesthetics. Natural materials that evoke a sense of nature create a warm atmosphere. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

