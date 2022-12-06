UAE
Park Greens

Damac Hills 2, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 228 m² to 546 m²
Bedrooms5
Start price2 966 000 AED
from 2 966 000 AED
from 7 160 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
24%711 840 AED
Registration of the contract
4%118640 AED
Before the completion date
36%1 067 760 AED
Handover
40%1 186 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 966 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Numbers of parking lots

Transport accessibility

Shop2 km

About project

A new project featuring modern villas in the heart of DAMAC Hills 2. Stroll through lush landscapes and savor tranquil moments where every step is an embrace of the beauty of nature. The complex comprises 816 five-bedroom villas. All lots include terraces with panoramic views of the surrounding spaces. The villas radiate tranquility through their seamless integration into the natural environment, offering a quiet secluded space.

Residents enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to amenities such as a beach, lake, cafes, cinema, jogging track, open-air gym, cricket field, tennis courts, paddle tennis courts, volleyball, football, and basketball courts, barbecue area, children's playground, amphitheater and a Zen garden. Within a 10-minute drive, there are supermarkets like Grand and Carrefour, restaurants like Nay Oxygen and Al Toot Al Abyad Malibu Food Truck and the Akoya golf course. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes. High-quality finish Warm tones dominate the interior, creating an atmosphere that blurs the boundaries between nature and home. Rooms feature double-glazed windows. The finishing touches include ceramic tile flooring, built-in wardrobes, stone countertops, kitchen appliances (stove, hood, refrigerator, and washing machine), hardware, plumbing and accessories. Functional layouts The layouts include a garage, private pool with a relaxation area, open-air gym, yoga zone, laundry, and storage room, jacuzzi, and a private cinema. An additional room can be arranged as a home office, game room or library. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
5 bedrooms
228 - 546
2 966 000 - 3 910 000
7 160 - 12 966

Infrastructure

