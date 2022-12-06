Park Greens

Residents enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to amenities such as a beach, lake, cafes, cinema, jogging track, open-air gym, cricket field, tennis courts, paddle tennis courts, volleyball, football, and basketball courts, barbecue area, children's playground, amphitheater and a Zen garden. Within a 10-minute drive, there are supermarkets like Grand and Carrefour, restaurants like Nay Oxygen and Al Toot Al Abyad Malibu Food Truck and the Akoya golf course. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes. High-quality finish Warm tones dominate the interior, creating an atmosphere that blurs the boundaries between nature and home. Rooms feature double-glazed windows. The finishing touches include ceramic tile flooring, built-in wardrobes, stone countertops, kitchen appliances (stove, hood, refrigerator, and washing machine), hardware, plumbing and accessories. Functional layouts The layouts include a garage, private pool with a relaxation area, open-air gym, yoga zone, laundry, and storage room, jacuzzi, and a private cinema. An additional room can be arranged as a home office, game room or library. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

