Orchid Towers by Tiger

Al Hamidia City, Mid Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
  Building
Building
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 65 m² to 1823 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 6
Start price
from 138 570 $from 1 582 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings6
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
65
138 570 – 146 175
2 104 – 2 219
1 bedroom
100 – 114
191 697 – 215 722
1 882 – 1 905
2 bedrooms
148 – 167
244 635 – 285 339
1 651 – 1 701
3 bedrooms
214 – 232
339 989 – 417 018
1 582 – 1 792

Description

The first phase of the large-scale Tiger Downtown project in Ajman. Orchid Towers are 6 modern glass towers that form the heart of a community in which the urban rhythm exists in unity with nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing touches in light colors, built-in appliances, open floor plans. Due to the high ceilings and panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Some lots are fully furnished. - Residents have 5-level parking in each building. The total number of parking spaces is 6,200. - The complex's rich infrastructure includes running and walking tracks, children's and sports grounds, a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, Jacuzzi, sauna, massage center, cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the center of Sharjah, 13 minutes to reach Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and 15 minutes to reach Ajman Beach. Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a 25-minute drive away, while Downtown Dubai is a 40-minute drive away. Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Hamidia City, Mid Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More

