Orchid Towers by Tiger

Description

The first phase of the large-scale Tiger Downtown project in Ajman. Orchid Towers are 6 modern glass towers that form the heart of a community in which the urban rhythm exists in unity with nature. Key features - The apartments are presented with finishing touches in light colors, built-in appliances, open floor plans. Due to the high ceilings and panoramic windows, the house will always be filled with natural light. - Some lots are fully furnished. - Residents have 5-level parking in each building. The total number of parking spaces is 6,200. - The complex's rich infrastructure includes running and walking tracks, children's and sports grounds, a gym, yoga space, infinity pool, barbecue terrace, Jacuzzi, sauna, massage center, cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 10 minutes to reach the center of Sharjah, 13 minutes to reach Al Zorah Natural Reserve, and 15 minutes to reach Ajman Beach. Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah is a 25-minute drive away, while Downtown Dubai is a 40-minute drive away. Sharjah International Airport is 15 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.