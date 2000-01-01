Catalog
One Residence by Ginco Properties

5/2, Al Asayel Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ginco Properties L.L.C
Total area
from 43 m² to 131 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 340 000 AEDfrom 28 336 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
43 – 52
1 340 000 – 1 480 000
28 336 – 30 720
1 bedroom
69 – 78
1 980 000 – 2 240 000
28 452 – 28 597
2 bedrooms
95 – 131
2 710 000 – 3 770 000
28 401 – 28 748

Description

Luxury residential tower in Downtown Dubai. The premium-class complex One Residence is the epitome of sophistication and comfort within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. The perfect place for those who appreciate comfort in a modern form. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light colours, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances from Smeg and Villeroy&Boch brands. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga studio, golf simulator, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, cinema, barbecue area, public space for work and leisure, zen garden. Community infrastructure Downtown is one of the most lively neighbourhoods in Dubai. Here skyscrapers harmoniously combine with classical Arabian architecture, and business life neighbours entertainment. It is also an area with a developed infrastructure. In 5-10 minutes you can get to Housecall Medical Clinics, Art of Aesthetic Policlinic, Mediclinic and schools Jumeirah International Nurseries, Eman School, EHG Talent Academy. Location advantages The project is located between two motorways - Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Road. Dubai's major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, Jumeirah Beach and Museum of the Future are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
5/2, Al Asayel Street, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
