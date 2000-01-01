One Residence by Ginco Properties

Description

Luxury residential tower in Downtown Dubai. The premium-class complex One Residence is the epitome of sophistication and comfort within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. The perfect place for those who appreciate comfort in a modern form. Key features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light colours, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances from Smeg and Villeroy&Boch brands. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga studio, golf simulator, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, cinema, barbecue area, public space for work and leisure, zen garden. Community infrastructure Downtown is one of the most lively neighbourhoods in Dubai. Here skyscrapers harmoniously combine with classical Arabian architecture, and business life neighbours entertainment. It is also an area with a developed infrastructure. In 5-10 minutes you can get to Housecall Medical Clinics, Art of Aesthetic Policlinic, Mediclinic and schools Jumeirah International Nurseries, Eman School, EHG Talent Academy. Location advantages The project is located between two motorways - Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Road. Dubai's major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Fountain, Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, Jumeirah Beach and Museum of the Future are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.