Olvera Townhouses by Bloom

Olvera Townhouses by Bloom

MZ12, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
Developer
Bloom Properties
Total area
from 120 m² to 171 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Start price
from 1 800 000 AEDfrom 14 537 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%90 000 AED
Registration of the contract
2%36000 AED
Before the completion date
45%810 000 AED
Handover
30%540 000 AED
Post-Handover
20%360 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
120 - 128
1 800 000 - 2 026 240
14 950 - 15 714
3 bedrooms
151 - 171
2 200 000 - 2 683 000
14 537 - 15 662

Description

An elite residential complex with private townhouses offers residents a harmonious blend of peaceful seclusion and luxurious living. The Olvera project represents the sixth phase of the Bloom Living community in the prestigious Zayed City area of Abu Dhabi. World-class amenities are provided to ensure comfort. Key Features – The design of the building facades is inspired by Spanish Mediterranean architecture. – Interiors are crafted in soft pastel tones using natural materials. – Townhouses feature panoramic windows, open-plan kitchens, built-in wardrobes, walk-in closets, laundry rooms, and maid's quarters. – Access to infrastructure and amenities includes a modern gym with sauna, pools with children's areas, playgrounds, a community center with restaurants and shops, as well as running and cycling tracks. Community Infrastructure Bloom Living is a unique and thriving community. At its heart lies a beautiful blue lake with a sandy beach, parks for leisurely strolls, including those with pets, a yoga zone, and pools. Residents have access to wellness centers, the multi-specialty Dana Medical Center, the Al Ghazal Golf Club, dining options such as Ola Brasil and AlSham Restaurant, and cafes like McDonald's, Socius Bakery, and Larc. Al Maharat and Virginia International Schools are just a 10-minute drive away. Location Advantages The location of the district ensures easy access to the expressways Naseem Al Barr Street and Ath Thimayriyah Street. It takes 23 minutes to reach Mazyad Mall and 17 minutes to reach Makani Al Shamkha Shopping Center. Karam Zayed International Airport is just 23 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
MZ12, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center4 km
Airport14 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade