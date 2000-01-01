Olvera Townhouses by Bloom

Description

An elite residential complex with private townhouses offers residents a harmonious blend of peaceful seclusion and luxurious living. The Olvera project represents the sixth phase of the Bloom Living community in the prestigious Zayed City area of Abu Dhabi. World-class amenities are provided to ensure comfort. Key Features – The design of the building facades is inspired by Spanish Mediterranean architecture. – Interiors are crafted in soft pastel tones using natural materials. – Townhouses feature panoramic windows, open-plan kitchens, built-in wardrobes, walk-in closets, laundry rooms, and maid's quarters. – Access to infrastructure and amenities includes a modern gym with sauna, pools with children's areas, playgrounds, a community center with restaurants and shops, as well as running and cycling tracks. Community Infrastructure Bloom Living is a unique and thriving community. At its heart lies a beautiful blue lake with a sandy beach, parks for leisurely strolls, including those with pets, a yoga zone, and pools. Residents have access to wellness centers, the multi-specialty Dana Medical Center, the Al Ghazal Golf Club, dining options such as Ola Brasil and AlSham Restaurant, and cafes like McDonald's, Socius Bakery, and Larc. Al Maharat and Virginia International Schools are just a 10-minute drive away. Location Advantages The location of the district ensures easy access to the expressways Naseem Al Barr Street and Ath Thimayriyah Street. It takes 23 minutes to reach Mazyad Mall and 17 minutes to reach Makani Al Shamkha Shopping Center. Karam Zayed International Airport is just 23 minutes away.