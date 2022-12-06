Naya at District One

The grounds feature parks, pools, outdoor relaxation areas, children's playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, a basketball court, and a comfortable gym. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the French International School, Spinneys HQ & Supermarket - Meydan, Dynasty Clinic, and Meydan Golf Course. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

More