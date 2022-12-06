UAE
Naya at District One

Naya at District One

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh, Mohammed Bin Rashid City District One, District One Residences, District One Residences 1
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperNakheel Properties
Total areafrom 91 m² to 246 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 856 800 AED
from 1 856 800 AED
from 20 188 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%371 360 AED
Registration of the contract
4%74272 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 114 080 AED
Handover
20%371 360 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 856 800 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km

About project

Unique oasis in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum area is presented by three elegant towers and private villas on the shores of an artificial crystal lagoon. Live in a gated community surrounded by green parks near Dubai's central locations. The residential complex offers a choice of apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and villas located along the shoreline. All properties boast convenient layouts, premium finishes, and harmonious views from the windows.

The grounds feature parks, pools, outdoor relaxation areas, children's playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, a basketball court, and a comfortable gym. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the French International School, Spinneys HQ & Supermarket - Meydan, Dynasty Clinic, and Meydan Golf Course. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
91 - 91
1 856 800 - 1 856 800
20 188 - 20 188
2 bedrooms
136 - 136
2 911 800 - 2 940 800
21 268 - 21 478
3 bedrooms
246 - 246
6 466 800 - 6 466 800
26 267 - 26 267

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh, Mohammed Bin Rashid City District One, District One Residences, District One Residences 1