Naya at District One

Naya at District OneUnited Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh, Mohammed Bin Rashid City District One, District One Residences, District One Residences 1
About the project
Inner infrastructure
- Playground
- Swimming pool for children
- Game area
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Fitness center
- Sports ground
- Recreation area
- Garden
- Promenade
- Restaurant / cafe
- Conference room
- Terrace
Transport accessibility
Unique oasis in the prestigious Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum area is presented by three elegant towers and private villas on the shores of an artificial crystal lagoon. Live in a gated community surrounded by green parks near Dubai's central locations. The residential complex offers a choice of apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and villas located along the shoreline. All properties boast convenient layouts, premium finishes, and harmonious views from the windows.
The grounds feature parks, pools, outdoor relaxation areas, children's playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, a basketball court, and a comfortable gym. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the French International School, Spinneys HQ & Supermarket - Meydan, Dynasty Clinic, and Meydan Golf Course. Reliable developer Nakheel Properties is a company that has been developing in the real estate market since 2000. The main mission of the developer is to create world-class facilities for business and life that will attract attention with a high level of comfort.