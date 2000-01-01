Natura Townhouses by Damac

Description

Located in the heart of the eco-friendly DAMAC Hills 2 neighborhood, Natura is a contemporary residential community. Discover a place that combines comfort, proximity to nature and unique world-class entertainment. The private location is ideal for those who appreciate innovative design, advanced infrastructure and privacy. Key Features — Premium 4 bedroom townhouses with garage, 3 bathrooms, living room, study and patio. — Modern cubic architecture in the midst of lush gardens. — Spacious lounge terrace with functional design and panoramic views. — The interior garden, where you can enjoy your morning coffee or spend the evening with your family, will be an oasis of tranquility and comfort. — Developed internal infrastructure of more than 30 high-class services and a variety of entertainment for adults and children: Japanese gardens, hedge maze, BBQ areas, water attractions, kids’ and sports areas. Community Infrastructure Explore „districts“ of DAMAC Hills 2 — Downtown, Sports City and Water City — each offering first-rate amenities: cycling and jogging tracks, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, cricket pitches and lush green spaces. There is a Carrefour supermarket and shopping center in the area. Location Advantages Proximity to four major highways — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Hessa Street, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Emirates Road — ensures easy access to business districts, schools, shopping centers and leisure facilities. It is less than 15 minutes to Dubai Outlet Mall and First Avenue Mall. Jebel Ali School is 10 minutes away and Fairgreen International School is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is within 30 minutes.