Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesNaseem Al Jurf by Imkan

Naseem Al Jurf by Imkan

Al Jurf, Al Jurf, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Imkan Properties LLC
Total area
from 48 m² to 960 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 1 000 000 AEDfrom 11 872 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Townhouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
48 – 56
1 000 000 – 1 166 667
20 833
1 bedroom
68 – 73
1 200 000 – 1 288 235
17 647
2 bedrooms
108 – 115
1 500 000 – 1 597 222
13 889
3 bedrooms
156 – 165
2 700 000 – 2 855 769
17 308
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxury coastal living in the new low-rise neighborhood of Naseem Al Jurf within the Ghantoot Reserve. Combining tradition and cutting-edge technology, Al Jurf has become a thriving community where people, flora and fauna live in harmony and nature is peacefully neighbored with the comforts of modern living. All living spaces are designed with exceptional attention to detail. Here, refined elegance harmonizes with high artistic craftsmanship. Key features - The residences are presented with natural material finishes in light, neutral tones. Panoramic windows fill the home with sunlight and offer magnificent views of the community. - Residents have access to: a fully equipped gym; private beaches and marinas; Ghazal Park with swimming pools, jogging and bicycle paths, meditation and yoga space; Naseem Plaza shopping center with many world famous stores, restaurants, cafes; spa services from SHA Wellness Resort. Location advantages The project is located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will take an average of 35-40 minutes to reach the metropolitan areas. The nearest major highway Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road will take 15 minutes to reach. Zayed International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 45 minutes away.

Location

On map
Al Jurf, Al Jurf, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport52 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
CatalogMap