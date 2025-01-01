Naseem Al Jurf by Imkan

Description

Luxury coastal living in the new low-rise neighborhood of Naseem Al Jurf within the Ghantoot Reserve. Combining tradition and cutting-edge technology, Al Jurf has become a thriving community where people, flora and fauna live in harmony and nature is peacefully neighbored with the comforts of modern living. All living spaces are designed with exceptional attention to detail. Here, refined elegance harmonizes with high artistic craftsmanship. Key features - The residences are presented with natural material finishes in light, neutral tones. Panoramic windows fill the home with sunlight and offer magnificent views of the community. - Residents have access to: a fully equipped gym; private beaches and marinas; Ghazal Park with swimming pools, jogging and bicycle paths, meditation and yoga space; Naseem Plaza shopping center with many world famous stores, restaurants, cafes; spa services from SHA Wellness Resort. Location advantages The project is located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will take an average of 35-40 minutes to reach the metropolitan areas. The nearest major highway Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road will take 15 minutes to reach. Zayed International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 45 minutes away.