Metropoint by Forum

Description

A new era of urban living in Dubai’s promising district. Metropoint is a contemporary residential complex in Downtown Jebel Ali, created for those who value exclusive infrastructure and proximity to key destinations. Key Features — Modern-style architecture: contrasting materials and decorative accents create visual depth on the façades. — Layouts with open spaces, built-in storage systems, fully equipped kitchens, and large windows. — A multifunctional community lobby with 24-hour security, a coffee corner, a guest lounge, and a coworking area. — Residents will enjoy a 25-meter rooftop pool with sun terraces, a professionally equipped gym, a sports court, streetball and tennis courts, a landscaped park, and children’s play areas. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in Downtown Jebel Ali with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and within walking distance of Life Pharmacy metro station. Travel time to JAFZA Free Zone, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, JBR, Expo City Dubai, The Outlet Village, Palm Jebel Ali, and Palm Jumeirah is 12–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Coca-Cola Arena, and Zabeel Palace are 25–30 minutes away. The trip to Al Maktoum International Airport takes about 20 minutes.