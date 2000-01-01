Maya 5 by London Gate

Description

In the picturesque area of Jumeirah Village Triangle, a new complex is being built – the embodiment of modern and sophisticated design. Surrounded by shopping centers, entertainment venues, and parks, Maya V opens up broad possibilities for living and leisure. It features exclusive apartments, providing a variety of choices and comfort in a vibrant community. Key Highlights – Panoramic windows create bright and spacious interiors, while high-quality finishing materials add sophistication to each room. – Maya V offers a range of high-class amenities. Residents can enjoy a swimming pool, landscaped relaxation areas, a state-of-the-art gym, and various retail stores. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is attractive for families with children and offers everything needed for comfortable living. The surrounding area includes Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports courts, squares, and JVT Community Park. The large shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Location Advantages From the complex, it is roughly a 23-minute drive to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 20 minutes to Burj Al Arab, and 15 minutes to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is about a 31-minute drive, and Al Maktoum International Airport is roughly 23 minutes' drive.