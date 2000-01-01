UAE
Maya 5 by London Gate

Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
London Gate
Total area
from 64 m² to 172 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 968 000 AEDfrom 13 461 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%96 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%38720 AED
Before the completion date
30%290 400 AED
Post-Handover
60%580 800 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
Pricefrom 968 000 AED
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
64 - 82
968 000 - 1 174 000
14 191 - 14 973
2 bedrooms
106 - 133
1 541 000 - 2 089 000
14 534 - 15 609
3 bedrooms
172
2 316 000 - 2 336 000
13 461 - 13 570

Description

In the picturesque area of Jumeirah Village Triangle, a new complex is being built – the embodiment of modern and sophisticated design. Surrounded by shopping centers, entertainment venues, and parks, Maya V opens up broad possibilities for living and leisure. It features exclusive apartments, providing a variety of choices and comfort in a vibrant community. Key Highlights – Panoramic windows create bright and spacious interiors, while high-quality finishing materials add sophistication to each room. – Maya V offers a range of high-class amenities. Residents can enjoy a swimming pool, landscaped relaxation areas, a state-of-the-art gym, and various retail stores. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is attractive for families with children and offers everything needed for comfortable living. The surrounding area includes Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports courts, squares, and JVT Community Park. The large shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are located 10-15 minutes from the complex. Location Advantages From the complex, it is roughly a 23-minute drive to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, 20 minutes to Burj Al Arab, and 15 minutes to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is about a 31-minute drive, and Al Maktoum International Airport is roughly 23 minutes' drive.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe