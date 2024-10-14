Catalog
Manarat Living III by Aldar

3/5, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway Street, Yas Island South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 30 m² to 205 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 050 000 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
30
1 050 000
35 000
1 bedroom
71
1 800 000
25 352
2 bedrooms
93 – 205
2 700 000 – 4 800 000
23 415 – 29 032
Description

Aesthetically pleasing residential complex at the centre of Abu Dhabi's cultural life on Saadiyat Island. At Manarat Living III Clubhouse, the spaces are designed to allow residents to express their creativity and individuality. Open floor plans and multi-functional areas allow every square metre to be used efficiently, while creating a sense of freedom and lightness. It is a place where modern architecture blends with natural beauty to inspire an environmentally conscious lifestyle. Key features - Future residents can choose the colour scheme of their apartments. Finishes are available in light or dark colours. Thanks to panoramic windows you will have a magnificent view of the community and the Persian Gulf, and the house will always be full of natural light. - The complex features a fitness room, yoga space, jogging and cycling paths, children's playground, co-working space, library, cinema, barbecue terrace, zen garden, lounge area, separate swimming pools for children and adults, etc. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, which runs the length of Saadiyat Island, connecting it to other islands and to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Manarat Al Saadiyat Art Gallery and Bassam Freiha Art Foundation Art Museum are just 4 minutes away. Famous museums such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi are a 5-minute drive away, while the popular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is 26 minutes away. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

3/5, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway Street, Yas Island South, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

District Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Island is a large natural island and one of the most popular neighborhoods in Abu Dhabi. It has a highly developed residential infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for young professionals, expats, investors, families with children.
Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
