Manarat Living III by Aldar

Aesthetically pleasing residential complex at the centre of Abu Dhabi's cultural life on Saadiyat Island. At Manarat Living III Clubhouse, the spaces are designed to allow residents to express their creativity and individuality. Open floor plans and multi-functional areas allow every square metre to be used efficiently, while creating a sense of freedom and lightness. It is a place where modern architecture blends with natural beauty to inspire an environmentally conscious lifestyle. Key features - Future residents can choose the colour scheme of their apartments. Finishes are available in light or dark colours. Thanks to panoramic windows you will have a magnificent view of the community and the Persian Gulf, and the house will always be full of natural light. - The complex features a fitness room, yoga space, jogging and cycling paths, children's playground, co-working space, library, cinema, barbecue terrace, zen garden, lounge area, separate swimming pools for children and adults, etc. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, which runs the length of Saadiyat Island, connecting it to other islands and to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Manarat Al Saadiyat Art Gallery and Bassam Freiha Art Foundation Art Museum are just 4 minutes away. Famous museums such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi are a 5-minute drive away, while the popular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is 26 minutes away. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.