Madinat Jumeirah Living

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Al Saqool Street, 1A
Bus stop
Seaport
DeveloperDubai Holding
Total areafrom 121 m² to 121 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price3 300 000 AED
from 3 300 000 AED
from 27 178 AED/m²
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2025
Sales launchQ3 2022
HydrophoreYes
FacadeReinforced Concrete
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 3 300 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
High school400 m
Shop900 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station2 km
Sea1 km

About project

The new apartment complex overlooking the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in the prestigious Umm Suqeim area is your own haven of tranquility in the heart of the city. Live by the sea, amidst vibrant landscapes and sandy beaches, while enjoying world-class amenities without leaving home.

Madinat Jumeirah Living Project comprises about 30 buildings, each boasting a high level of comfort and exquisite elegance. The new project will include three residential complexes: Rahaal, Lamtara, and Asayel. Designer apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, spacious terraces, and balconies are available to choose from. The key feature of the project lies in creating an environmentally friendly and safe community. Residents and their guests will have access to a developed internal infrastructure, including pools, children's playgrounds, landscaped gardens with relaxation areas and walking paths, fitness centers, a community center, and restaurants. The journey to Downtown Dubai, with its famous musical fountain, lake, park, Burj Khalifa tower, and shopping center, will take no more than 15 minutes. In the same amount of time, you can reach the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's major attractions. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road, and Umm Suqeim Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Umm Al Sheif Metro Station can be reached in 30 minutes on foot. Close to the beach The Jumeirah Public Beach, with a surfing zone, is a 5-minute drive from the complex. The private beach resort of Madinat Jumeirah can also be reached in the same amount of time. Functional layouts Ergonomic layouts with dedicated laundry and drying areas. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms feature walk-in closets, a maid's room, and spacious balconies. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
121 - 121
3 300 000 - 3 300 000
27 178 - 27 178

Infrastructure

