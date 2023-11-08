Madinat Jumeirah Living Project comprises about 30 buildings, each boasting a high level of comfort and exquisite elegance. The new project will include three residential complexes: Rahaal, Lamtara, and Asayel. Designer apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, spacious terraces, and balconies are available to choose from. The key feature of the project lies in creating an environmentally friendly and safe community. Residents and their guests will have access to a developed internal infrastructure, including pools, children's playgrounds, landscaped gardens with relaxation areas and walking paths, fitness centers, a community center, and restaurants. The journey to Downtown Dubai, with its famous musical fountain, lake, park, Burj Khalifa tower, and shopping center, will take no more than 15 minutes. In the same amount of time, you can reach the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai's major attractions. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, Jumeirah Road, Al Wasl Road, and Umm Suqeim Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Umm Al Sheif Metro Station can be reached in 30 minutes on foot. Close to the beach The Jumeirah Public Beach, with a surfing zone, is a 5-minute drive from the complex. The private beach resort of Madinat Jumeirah can also be reached in the same amount of time. Functional layouts Ergonomic layouts with dedicated laundry and drying areas. Apartments with 3-4 bedrooms feature walk-in closets, a maid's room, and spacious balconies. Reliable developer Meraas is one of the leading developers in Dubai, transforming the modern face of the city. The company is recognized as an innovator in residential and commercial real estate, private healthcare, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, and tourism businesses.

