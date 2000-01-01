UAE
Lilium Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, D12 Street, 1
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 62 m² to 102 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 003 822 AED
from 1 003 822 AED
from 14 693 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%50 191 AED
Registration of the contract
4%40153 AED
Before the completion date
75%752 866 AED
Post-Handover
20%200 764 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors28
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 003 822 AED
BalconyYes

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
  • Freight elevator
For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station6 km
Sea8 km

About project

Tower with refined design in one of the most popular family communities, Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT). Live close to major attractions and enjoy comfort without leaving your home. The complex comprises 263 studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. All units feature stylish interiors and come fully furnished. Each unit's layout includes balconies that offer stunning views of the Dubai skyline and the Persian Gulf.

Residents have access to high-class amenities and well-thought-out infrastructure: a gym, swimming pool, relaxation area, and a children's playground, as well as shops and restaurants. Within 5-10 minutes from the tower, you can find: F Mart and Danat Express Supermarket, Jumeirah International Nursery, Arcadia and Sunmarke international schools, Medicentres Jumeirah Park medical center, and the new Avenue Mall JVT shopping center. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located at the intersection of the main highways, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing quick and easy access to all sought-after Dubai locations. You can reach Dubai Marina and JBR beaches in 10-15 minutes. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport will take no more than 20-30 minutes. Near the main attractions The drive to the city's major attractions - Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Global Village, Palm Jumeirah - takes 20-25 minutes by car. High-quality finish The apartments come with designer finishes, stylish furniture, and household appliances. Modern interiors and a carefully selected color palette create an elegant image and a cozy atmosphere. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 - 72
1 003 822 - 1 153 673
14 693 - 17 066
2 bedrooms
102 - 102
1 526 936 - 1 683 768
14 919 - 16 501

Infrastructure

