Lilium Tower

Residents have access to high-class amenities and well-thought-out infrastructure: a gym, swimming pool, relaxation area, and a children's playground, as well as shops and restaurants. Within 5-10 minutes from the tower, you can find: F Mart and Danat Express Supermarket, Jumeirah International Nursery, Arcadia and Sunmarke international schools, Medicentres Jumeirah Park medical center, and the new Avenue Mall JVT shopping center. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located at the intersection of the main highways, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, providing quick and easy access to all sought-after Dubai locations. You can reach Dubai Marina and JBR beaches in 10-15 minutes. The journey to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport will take no more than 20-30 minutes. Near the main attractions The drive to the city's major attractions - Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Global Village, Palm Jumeirah - takes 20-25 minutes by car. High-quality finish The apartments come with designer finishes, stylish furniture, and household appliances. Modern interiors and a carefully selected color palette create an elegant image and a cozy atmosphere. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

