Lilian Residences by London Gate

Description

Low-rise residential complex in the innovative Dubai South district. Lilian Residences is a new standard of comfort and coziness, where every detail creates an atmosphere of tranquility and inspiration. This is a space for those who value authentic style and refined restraint. Key Features — Thoughtfully designed interiors with open layouts in beige, cream, and sand shades with cinnamon color accents. Each unit features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and private terraces. — Modern design solutions in the apartments ensure functionality and ergonomics in everyday life. Bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes. — Well-developed infrastructure includes a fitness center, rooftop pool with a leisure deck, green oasis with landscaped gardens, walking paths, barbecue areas, and a children's playground. Location Advantages The project is located in the prestigious Dubai South community. Travel time to Dubai Parks and Resorts, Expo City Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali, and Dubai Marina will be 15-20 minutes. The road to Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa will take 30 minutes. A trip to Al Maktoum International Airport will take only 10 minutes.