Lilian Residences by London Gate

Bin Thabet Building, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
London Gate Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 64 m² to 85 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 224 618 $from 3 464 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots66

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
64
224 618
3 464
2 bedrooms
85
326 717
3 810

Description

Low-rise residential complex in the innovative Dubai South district. Lilian Residences is a new standard of comfort and coziness, where every detail creates an atmosphere of tranquility and inspiration. This is a space for those who value authentic style and refined restraint. Key Features — Thoughtfully designed interiors with open layouts in beige, cream, and sand shades with cinnamon color accents. Each unit features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and private terraces. — Modern design solutions in the apartments ensure functionality and ergonomics in everyday life. Bedrooms are equipped with built-in wardrobes. — Well-developed infrastructure includes a fitness center, rooftop pool with a leisure deck, green oasis with landscaped gardens, walking paths, barbecue areas, and a children's playground. Location Advantages The project is located in the prestigious Dubai South community. Travel time to Dubai Parks and Resorts, Expo City Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali, and Dubai Marina will be 15-20 minutes. The road to Palm Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa will take 30 minutes. A trip to Al Maktoum International Airport will take only 10 minutes.

Location

On map
Bin Thabet Building, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
Shop750 m
Airport20 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
