Lazord Residences by Lapis

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in Majan neighbourhood. Lazord Residences is characterised by its concise architecture and modern building trends. Here, comfort and practicality combine with aesthetics to create an ideal living space where all elements work in harmony with each other. Key features - All apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes, integrated appliances, Smart Home systems, panoramic windows and private swimming pools. - Residents have access to valet and concierge services. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging track, children's and sports grounds, swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, sauna, cinema, lounge zone, billiard room, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to the major motorway Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Global Village Fair will take 5 minutes to reach, IMG World of Adventure Theme Park and Butterfly Garden will take 10 minutes to reach. Dubai Downtown and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away and La Mer Beach is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.