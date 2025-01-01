Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesLazord Residences by Lapis

Lazord Residences by Lapis

Majan 1 Residence, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Lapis Properties LLC
Total area
from 36 m² to 119 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 652 050 AEDfrom 12 984 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
46%
Upon Handover
18%
Post Handover
16%
Installment period
16 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36
652 050 – 670 050
17 676 – 18 163
1 bedroom
67 – 77
1 134 540 – 1 336 658
16 744 – 17 287
2 bedrooms
88 – 119
1 311 660 – 1 554 660
12 984 – 14 904
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Sophisticated residential complex in Majan neighbourhood. Lazord Residences is characterised by its concise architecture and modern building trends. Here, comfort and practicality combine with aesthetics to create an ideal living space where all elements work in harmony with each other. Key features - All apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes, integrated appliances, Smart Home systems, panoramic windows and private swimming pools. - Residents have access to valet and concierge services. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging track, children's and sports grounds, swimming pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, sauna, cinema, lounge zone, billiard room, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to the major motorway Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The Global Village Fair will take 5 minutes to reach, IMG World of Adventure Theme Park and Butterfly Garden will take 10 minutes to reach. Dubai Downtown and Dubai Mall are 15 minutes away and La Mer Beach is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Majan 1 Residence, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
CatalogMap