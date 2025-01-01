La Perla by BnW

Description

Elegant low-rise residential complex in the prestigious Al Marjan location in Ras Al Khaimah. The architecture of the La Perla clubhouse is inspired by the sea, the soft lines of the facade and curved balconies continue the outlines of the coast. The spacious terraces offer views of the surrounding nature and the Persian Gulf. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are decorated in calm neutral tones with wooden and metal accents, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - Some two- and three-bedroom lots are equipped with their own pools. - Residents have two-level parking at their disposal. - The complex has a fitness room, yoga and meditation space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, relaxation areas, barbecue area, outdoor cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard road, which runs along the entire island and connects to the larger Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. The Wynn Resort Casino is an 8-minute drive away, and Al Hamra Mall and RAK Central are a 10-minute drive away. It takes 14 minutes to drive to Al Hamra Golf Club and 20 minutes to drive to Royal Yacht Club. It will take 35 minutes to get to RAK International Airport and 55 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport.