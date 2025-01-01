Catalog
KORO One

3/1, 18A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
KORO Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 114 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 968 819 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39 – 41
968 819 – 1 016 232
24 786 – 24 842
1 bedroom
80
1 781 024 – 1 826 101
22 263 – 22 826
2 bedrooms
103 – 114
2 121 984 – 2 401 894
20 602 – 21 069
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern residential complex, created for life in the rhythm of the metropolis, in Jumeirah Garden City. KORO One apart-complex is a new generation of urban real estate, which combines functionality, aesthetics and comfort. The name KORO comes from the Italian Cuore (“heart”), reflecting the philosophy of the project: home is not just walls, it is the center of life, a place of strength and inspiration. Key features - All apartments are finished in natural colors, soft textures, open floor plans, panoramic windows, built-in Whirlpool appliances and storage systems. - For the convenience of residents, one parking space is assigned to each lot. - Residents have access to gym, yoga studio, rooftop pool with city views, sauna, lounge area, co-working space overlooking the courtyard garden and more. Location advantages The project is located in a busy area with a well-developed highway network and has convenient access to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai and DIFC areas will take 5 minutes to reach, Jumeirah Beach and popular location Dubai Frame - 10 minutes. There are cafes, restaurants and stores within a 5-10 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
3/1, 18A Street, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
