Description

Modern residential complex, created for life in the rhythm of the metropolis, in Jumeirah Garden City. KORO One apart-complex is a new generation of urban real estate, which combines functionality, aesthetics and comfort. The name KORO comes from the Italian Cuore (“heart”), reflecting the philosophy of the project: home is not just walls, it is the center of life, a place of strength and inspiration. Key features - All apartments are finished in natural colors, soft textures, open floor plans, panoramic windows, built-in Whirlpool appliances and storage systems. - For the convenience of residents, one parking space is assigned to each lot. - Residents have access to gym, yoga studio, rooftop pool with city views, sauna, lounge area, co-working space overlooking the courtyard garden and more. Location advantages The project is located in a busy area with a well-developed highway network and has convenient access to the major highway Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai and DIFC areas will take 5 minutes to reach, Jumeirah Beach and popular location Dubai Frame - 10 minutes. There are cafes, restaurants and stores within a 5-10 minute radius. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.