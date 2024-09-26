Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesKentia Residence by GJ

Kentia Residence by GJ

22, Al Zahya Street, Al Heliow 1, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
1 / 8
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 49 m² to 160 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 239 570 AEDfrom 4 413 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
15%
Post Handover
80%
Installment period
51 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
49 – 58
239 570 – 284 726
4 844
1 bedroom
91 – 103
414 245 – 466 503
4 521
2 bedrooms
130 – 160
574 681 – 709 498
4 413
Project brochure

Description

Excellent residential complex in the Al Zahya neighbourhood of Ajman. The architecture of Kentia Residence combines modern forms and practicality. The detailed interiors and spacious layouts create a cosy atmosphere. Key features - All apartments are finished in light pastel colours. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, swimming pool, parking spaces for residents. - For the safety of residents, the residential complex is under security and 24-hour video surveillance. Location advantages The project is favourably located near the intersection of two highways - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Hamriyah Road. Al Hamediya Park is 14 minutes away, Ajman City Centre is 27 minutes away and Ajman Beach is 35 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 23 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 40 minutes away.

Location

On map
22, Al Zahya Street, Al Heliow 1, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop2 km
Airport25 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area

News about project

  1. Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project
    Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project26.09.2024
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap