Kentia Residence by GJ

Description

Excellent residential complex in the Al Zahya neighbourhood of Ajman. The architecture of Kentia Residence combines modern forms and practicality. The detailed interiors and spacious layouts create a cosy atmosphere. Key features - All apartments are finished in light pastel colours. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, swimming pool, parking spaces for residents. - For the safety of residents, the residential complex is under security and 24-hour video surveillance. Location advantages The project is favourably located near the intersection of two highways - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Hamriyah Road. Al Hamediya Park is 14 minutes away, Ajman City Centre is 27 minutes away and Ajman Beach is 35 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 23 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 40 minutes away.