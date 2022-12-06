The complex features two-story villas with 4-5 bedrooms, balconies, terraces, and a backyard. From the double-height entrance foyer, there are views of the landscaped gardens. The open-plan living spaces have floor-to-ceiling windows, visually expanding the space. Each villa has a private pool in the courtyard. Some lots include a storage room, a maid's room, a laundry room, a study, and a covered parking space for 2-3 cars. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a private beach, landscaped gardens, a water sports center and beach club, a yacht marina, a nursery, mosques, a medical clinic, parks, and playgrounds with jogging tracks. Within a 25-minute drive, you can reach Action Park, Motiongate Dubai theme park, Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, Ghantoot Marina, Ghantoot Royal and Najmat Al Seeh restaurants. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 10 minutes away from the E11 highway, which connects Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This location allows for quick access to major city destinations. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 40 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project incorporates two stylistic solutions. The Rawya villas feature a modern style with sharp angles, linear volumes, and natural stone finishes. The Rihal villas showcase an Arabic style with distinct facades, decorative screens, and a modern interpretation of mashrabiya. Built-in kitchen appliances and cabinets are provided. Reliable developer IMKAN is a company that has been implementing residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use projects in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, the Seychelles, Montenegro, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka since 2017. The developer incorporates "smart technologies" in its projects.

