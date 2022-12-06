UAE
KAYAN

KAYAN

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Jurf
Seaport
DeveloperImkan Properties LLC
Total areafrom 296 m² to 495 m²
Bedroomsfrom 4 to 5
Start price4 863 777 AED
from 4 863 777 AED
from 15 769 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%486 378 AED
Registration of the contract
4%194551 AED
Before the completion date
20%972 755 AED
Handover
70%3 404 644 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Territory
  • Garden

Transport accessibility

Medical center12 km
Sea200 m

About project

New phase of the AlJurf Gardens project on the Sahel Al Emarat coast. This new chapter promises to delight and inspire, to refresh and energize, to tell a completely new story.

The complex features two-story villas with 4-5 bedrooms, balconies, terraces, and a backyard. From the double-height entrance foyer, there are views of the landscaped gardens. The open-plan living spaces have floor-to-ceiling windows, visually expanding the space. Each villa has a private pool in the courtyard. Some lots include a storage room, a maid's room, a laundry room, a study, and a covered parking space for 2-3 cars. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a private beach, landscaped gardens, a water sports center and beach club, a yacht marina, a nursery, mosques, a medical clinic, parks, and playgrounds with jogging tracks. Within a 25-minute drive, you can reach Action Park, Motiongate Dubai theme park, Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, Ghantoot Marina, Ghantoot Royal and Najmat Al Seeh restaurants. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 10 minutes away from the E11 highway, which connects Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This location allows for quick access to major city destinations. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 40 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project incorporates two stylistic solutions. The Rawya villas feature a modern style with sharp angles, linear volumes, and natural stone finishes. The Rihal villas showcase an Arabic style with distinct facades, decorative screens, and a modern interpretation of mashrabiya. Built-in kitchen appliances and cabinets are provided. Reliable developer IMKAN is a company that has been implementing residential, commercial, hospitality, and mixed-use projects in the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, the Seychelles, Montenegro, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka since 2017. The developer incorporates "smart technologies" in its projects.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
296 - 314
4 863 777 - 5 992 777
16 422 - 19 080
5 bedrooms
365 - 495
6 188 777 - 7 807 777
15 769 - 16 946

Infrastructure

