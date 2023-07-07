Jawaher Residences on Maryam Island

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, with adult and children's pools, a gym, a playground, and a podium garden. The perfect location allows for easy access to the waterfront. Safartas Restaurant & Deli, MAHROSAH SWEET, and Sallora Sweets Restaurant, Tawoon Al Madina supermarket, and Mazaya Medical Center are all 5-10 minutes away by car. The surrounding area includes Al Khan Open Beach, Al Mamzar Beach Park, as well as Al Nahda Park Sharjah, Khalidiya Park, and Al Safya Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Sharjah, which allows for quick access to any point in the city. Dubai International Airport and Sharjah Airport can be reached in 15-25 minutes. Close to the beach Al Mamzar Beach, which offers a variety of entertainment for adults and children, can be reached in 5 minutes. The separate area features a pool with seating areas, a barbecue area, an amphitheater, and a panoramic viewing tower. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

