Jawaher Residences on Maryam Island

Jawaher Residences on Maryam Island

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 18/1
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEagle Hills
Total areafrom 128 m² to 158 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price1 685 888 AED
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%168 589 AED
Registration of the contract
2%33718 AED
Before the completion date
20%337 178 AED
Handover
70%1 180 122 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ1 2025
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Elevator in the parking
Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 2
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school6 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Sea700 m

About project

The residential complex is located on the Persian Gulf coast on Maryam Island. Live 30 minutes away from the center of the emirate and enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the horizon of the area. The complex offers 198 studios, 1-, 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments. All units feature ergonomic spaces, panoramic windows, and spacious balconies. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, with adult and children's pools, a gym, a playground, and a podium garden. The perfect location allows for easy access to the waterfront. Safartas Restaurant & Deli, MAHROSAH SWEET, and Sallora Sweets Restaurant, Tawoon Al Madina supermarket, and Mazaya Medical Center are all 5-10 minutes away by car. The surrounding area includes Al Khan Open Beach, Al Mamzar Beach Park, as well as Al Nahda Park Sharjah, Khalidiya Park, and Al Safya Park. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in the center of Sharjah, which allows for quick access to any point in the city. Dubai International Airport and Sharjah Airport can be reached in 15-25 minutes. Close to the beach Al Mamzar Beach, which offers a variety of entertainment for adults and children, can be reached in 5 minutes. The separate area features a pool with seating areas, a barbecue area, an amphitheater, and a panoramic viewing tower. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

For sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
128 - 132
1 685 888 - 1 748 888
12 708 - 13 622
3 bedrooms
156 - 158
1 743 888 - 1 915 888
11 016 - 12 224

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 18/1

News about project

    Sharjah, about the emirate.07.07.2023
